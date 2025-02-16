Seahawks Mock Draft: Offensive Line Still a Target in Latest Projection

A recent mock draft from The Athletic has the Seattle Seahawks selecting an offensive lineman in the first round once again. While it's important to remember these are early projections, the pick highlights a potential area of need for the team.

Another week has brought another mock draft where the Seattle Seahawks select an offensive lineman in the first round. It's crucial to remember we're still before the NFL Scouting Combine, so these mock draft s should be taken with a large grain of salt. However, exploring them is valuable for generating discussion. The Athletic recently released a three-round mock draft without any hypothetical trades. This means the Seahawks remained at their original pick positions: No. 18, No. 50, and No.

82. The Athletic's reasoning for Seattle selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 18 is as follows: Booker is only 20 years old (for approximately two more months) and established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in college football during 2023. He earned his first All-SEC first-team selection that year. He was also a first-team All-American in 2024, even with Alabama having a less successful season at 9-4. We are aware of John Schneider's stance on guards being overdrafted and overpaid. The Seahawks have never drafted a college guard in the first round under Schneider's tenure. James Carpenter, selected in the first round back in 2011, was considered a reach as a tackle and was eventually moved to left guard, where he played his entire career. Germain Ifedi was a guard for his rookie season in 2017, and that was the end of his time at that position. Expanding to the second round, Seattle drafted Ethan Pocic (center) and Justin Britt (tackle), both of whom had brief stints at guard, but nothing beyond that. I'm also uncertain if Booker would fit Klint Kubiak/John Benton's outside zone blocking scheme, despite his impressive size and athleticism. The other Seattle draft picks highlighted in the mock were Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson at No. 50. This would mark the third second-round pick used on an edge in four seasons. The final pick was Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor at No. 82. Seattle's willingness to select a wide receiver early will undoubtedly depend on whether the team releases Tyler Lockett as a cap casualty. While I don't anticipate the Seahawks trading DK Metcalf, I wouldn't entirely rule it out. Regardless, receiver is certainly an area Seattle could consider investing in sooner than expected. A quick note: We promise to be doing more of our own mock drafts in the coming months rather than simply aggregating other sites' mocks. We tend to have a better understanding of our own team than outsiders





