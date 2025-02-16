Seahawks Mock Draft: Offensive Line Remains a Priority, Wide Receiver on the Radar

The Seattle Seahawks are projected to select an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft, according to The Athletic's latest mock draft. The team also sees potential additions at edge rusher and wide receiver.

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves consistently linked to offensive line men in mock draft s, even before the NFL Scouting Combine. The Athletic recently conducted a three-round mock draft without any trades, projecting the Seahawks to select Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 18. Booker, a highly touted prospect at 20 years old, earned All-SEC first-team honors in 2023 and was a first-team All-American in 2024 despite Alabama's 9-4 record.

However, the Seahawks' history under general manager John Schneider suggests a reluctance to draft guards in the first round. The team has never selected a college guard in the first round under Schneider, and past attempts to utilize guards at higher draft positions have not yielded significant results.The Athletic's mock draft also saw Seattle taking Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson at No. 50, marking a potential third second-round pick invested in an edge rusher in four seasons. At No. 82, they projected Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. The Seahawks' interest in a wide receiver early in the draft could hinge on the status of Tyler Lockett, who may be released to alleviate cap space. While trading DK Metcalf is considered less likely, it remains a possibility. The team's offense could benefit from an infusion of talent at the wide receiver position.As the NFL Draft approaches, expect to see more in-depth analysis and mock drafts from Seahawks fans and analysts. It's a time of anticipation and speculation as teams prepare to shape their rosters for the upcoming season.





