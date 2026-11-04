Seahawks Loss to Bears and Firework Scare Spark Discussion

KIRO hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill react to the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Chicago Bears and a pregame firework scare that narrowly missed a military helicopter at Lumen Field.

KIRO Newsradio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill opened their broadcast with a unsettling moment from the Seattle Seahawks game against the Chicago Bears. A firework appeared to narrowly miss a military helicopter during the pregame flyover at Lumen Field. This incident provided an immediate talking point before the discussion shifted to the team's performance.

Firework Scare Near Helicopter

Jake Skorheim initially enjoyed the helicopter flyover on television without noticing the close call. He only became aware of the event after seeing videos circulating online later. These videos showed fireworks launching beneath four helicopters passing over the stadium. From one camera angle, it appeared a firework nearly struck an aircraft.

Also read Pre-Snap Reads: Seahawks look unprepared, overmatched in loss to Bears

Spike O'Neill also examined a photograph that seemed to capture the moment from another helicopter in the formation. He emphasized that he was seeking permission before sharing the image with the audience. He stated he would not release the photo until he received clearance. O'Neill estimated that the firework passed within 10 yards of an open helicopter door. This distance was his interpretation of the image rather than a confirmed measurement.

Seahawks Offensive Struggles

The conversation quickly moved from the pregame scare to the Seahawks' performance against Chicago. Skorheim joked that the close call might have foreshadowed the football that followed. The hosts agreed that the team faced significant challenges throughout the match. O'Neill used the scare to highlight the team's offensive issues with a sharp comparison.

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Skorheim noted that the firework incident seemed closer than any Seahawk third down attempt last night. This comment summarized their frustration with the team's inability to convert critical plays. The hosts found plenty to lament between the pregame incident and the game itself. Their discussion reflected a mood of disappointment over the outcome.

Brock Critiques Team Performance

Skorheim referenced a clip where Brock provided a forceful critique of the Seahawks. Brock stated that Chicago was violent in every phase while Seattle was not. He described the Seahawks as struggling on third down and being physically overmatched. This assessment captured Skorheim's own frustration while watching the game.

Brock also pointed out that Chicago scored touchdowns on all four of its red-zone trips. He argued that the Seahawks failed to execute when it mattered most. O'Neill complimented Brock for delivering such a strong critique without using profanity. The hosts viewed this analysis as a accurate summary of the team's failures.

Personal Reactions to Loss

Watching the loss required Skorheim to manage his own disappointment. He had to deal with his football-loving son's reaction to the defeat. He described trying to lift his son's spirits while struggling with his own emotions. The experience was exhausting for him as a parent and a fan.

Skorheim's son expressed clear dissatisfaction with the team's performance. He stated that the whole thing was bad and that the game was terrible. This reaction mirrored the frustration felt by the hosts and many other fans. The combination of the pregame scare and the poor performance created a difficult atmosphere for the discussion.

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Political Discussion on Sullivan

The broadcast also touched on political topics involving Dan Sullivan. Skorheim and O'Neill discussed Sullivan's run in Alaska's U.S. Senate race. They agreed that the setup appeared to be a political maneuver. The hosts analyzed the implications of this strategy for the upcoming election.

This segment highlighted the hosts' interest in broader political issues. They provided context for their viewers regarding the Senate race. The discussion followed their analysis of the sports events. The hosts balanced their coverage of local news and entertainment with political commentary.

Other Local News Topics

Other segments covered road safety after three I-5 crashes involving troopers. Drivers crashed into Washington State Patrol vehicles on I-5 three times in 10 days. The latest collision occurred Sunday near the Kent-Des Moines exit. Gee and Ursula weighed in on these incidents and the dangers they pose.

Additional topics included election night preparations and a speech by Governor Ferguson. A leak of the governor's speech raised concerns on transparency with voters. The discussion also touched on home comfort issues and furnace costs. The hosts provided guides and advice for homeowners dealing with these challenges.