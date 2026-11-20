The Hall of Fame’s ongoing snub of Mike Holmgren continues. Will the logjam for coaches be broken anytime soon?

The Hall of Fame’s ongoing snub of Mike Holmgren continues. Will the logjam for coaches be broken anytime soon? The first head coach to take the Seattle Seahawks franchise to a Super Bowl will not make the cut for the Hall of Fame class of 2027.

Mike Holmgren has been waiting for 13 years, since first becoming eligible, and will wait yet again, as he saw a different coach advance in the Hall voting process. New England Patriots dynasty architects, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick were the choices by the Contributor and Coach subcommittees this year.

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These two, along with a pool of 13 possible player candidates will whittle down to a group of somewhere from 3-7 inductees to receive a hallowed bronze bust in Canton, Ohio. The aforementioned subcommittees have been under fire before. It was just last year that they drew the ire of many, because Bill Belichick did not get into the Hall in his first year of eligibility. He has six rings as a head coach, and 2 more as a DC.

Belichick’s 333 career wins are second only to Don Shula in NFL history.

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“If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it. He’s incredible,” Tom Brady said. That mistake figures to be corrected in the upcoming induction process.website, “The four other nominees to reach the final vote in the Coach category this year were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan.

” Of that group, Coach Holmgren has the highest regular season win percentage , most total playoff wins and highest combined career win percentage and was the only one to win more than 68 games with two separate franchises . Holmgren was the QB coach for Joe Montana, under Bill Walsh in San Francisco, winning a Super Bowl, getting promoted to offensive coordinator the following season, helping Montana to his two MVP’s and another Super Bowl victory in the Bay.

After Holmgren was hired as the Packers’ HC, he catalyzed Brett Favre to three MVP trophies, two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy. He was one of just seven men in NFL history that racked up at least one playoff win in five consecutive seasons .

Mike Holmgren’s remarkable coaching consistency carried over to Seattle, where he immediately took the Seahawks to their first postseason in 11 years. He won five divisional titles, the final four of which being consecutive and ushering in the Seahawks’ first ever Super Bowl appearance. Under the coach’s guidance, Matt Hasselbeck became a Pro Bowl QB, and Shaun Alexander won the franchise’s only MVP in team history.

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Some will complain about Belichick’s personal profile as a steward of fairness in the NFL game, but none can argue that he won a lot. Since the Hall of Fame has modified rules so that only one coach can advance, and must run against the contributors category each year, a bottleneck has started to form, that even stymied who some feel is the greatest coach of all time.

Coach Mike Holmgren does deserve to be immortalized in the Hall of Fame. If his stats and accolades from above don’t do enough… consider that he has more career wins than many coaches that are already enshrined in the Hall. The wait continues for a Seattle coaching legend…The Seahawks special teamer has to be the first to win an award and be flagged for the same play, right?

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