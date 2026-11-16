Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Criticizes Controversial OPI Call vs. Raiders

The Seahawks superstar disagreed with the refs on a first-quarter penalty.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRaiders cornerback Eric Stokes on a 29-yard catch-and-run touchdown. While subjective, of course, his arm extension was pretty minimal by NFL standards, but Stokes fell at the top of the route. That is likely what drew the flag, in conjunction with the small push.

Also read Seahawks beat Raiders 21-13 as Drew Lock throws for 2 TDs and Seattle sacks Fernando Mendoza 6 times

“Yeah, definitely. It didn’t feel like I pushed off at all,” Smith-Njigba said.

“We had some hand battling; I tend to snap off pretty quick, and he fell. That’s kind of my perspective of it. Refs are human; it sucks that they go out there and make mistakes, but it happens. ” It was similar to a play that Smith-Njigba was flagged for in the Seahawks’ Week 8 Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

The refs appear to be cracking down on his push-offs, in particular, especially as Smith-Njigba continues to dominate NFL defenses across the league.

“It’s always the next-play mentality,” Smith-Njigba said. “You can’t sulk in the bad stuff or the good stuff. I just try to lock in every single play. That’s our mission on offense: No matter what, just keep pushing.

So, definitely proud of my guys and how we went out there and fought today. ”Smith-Njigba had just 11 receiving yards in the first half before exploding for 144 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter alone. He finished the game with eight catches for 171 yards and the score.with 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games.

He is slightly ahead of his 10-game pace from 2025 and is currently projected to total 134 catches, 2,051 yards and 20 touchdowns by the end of the season. If he continues at the current pace, Smith-Njigba will beat Calvin Johnson’s 2012 record of 1,964 receiving yards in a single season. Opponents haven’t found a way to shut him down, and Sunday’s game proved that he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Advertisement

Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.