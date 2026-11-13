Seahawks Injury Update: GREAT News on Star Offensive Lineman

Time for injury report number two this week, and I’ve got an encouraging update on one of the most important players on the offense.

. Not a lot changed from yesterday, but one of the things that did change is very significant. So, keeping in mind that a Thursday report is much more impactful than a Wednesday one, let’s have a look and take the temperature of this roster’s health at the moment.since his injury against the Kansas City Chiefs a couple weeks ago , Cross was able to squeeze in a limited session today.

I don’t think he plays on Sunday, but it’s indicative of a player who will be ready to go after the bye week. So that’s something to be happy about. Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect was removed from the report entirely, which is a rare occurrence that indicates they believe he’s completely 100% healthy.

Also read Seahawks Injury Report Has Great News For Multiple Key Starters

Otherwise, all of this will look pretty similar to yesterday. In some cases, that can be a good thing, but for some of these players the lack of progress is bad. , so expect him to suit up on Sunday. Jarran Reed was a DNP again, but the report lists it as being for personal reasons and not an injury.

remain DNPs, so plan to watch a game without those four participating on Sunday. Darnold and Nelson in particular have beenSeattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Raiders had a report that was also very similar to yesterday.

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The only change was concerning the status ofInjuries will likely not play any real factor on the Raiders side of the fence this weekend, as I suspect all of these players will be available. They’re also very light on long-term wounds. Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics.

Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.