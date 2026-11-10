Seahawks in the Market for a Wide Receiver Trade, per Sources

There’s less than 24 hours before the NFL Trade Deadline, and the Seattle Seahawks are a team that remains active as they look for a deal.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Seattle Seahawks are not waving the white flag on the 2026 season, despite some clear setbacks.

Per Jordan Schultz, John Schneider is on the prowl for a wide receiver, specifically to complement. Let’s take a look at the circumstances the Seahawks face as they try to find such a trade, and then look at some candidates to acquire.

Also read Young wide receiver’s emergence could ease 49ers’ needs ahead of trade deadline

First, the report from Schultz specifically said they wanted someone to complement JSN, which presumably means they want someone with a different skillset. I’d focus on bigger receivers who can win 50/50 balls and make catches in the redzone. That removes players like Josh Downs, who is a nice enough player, but would be the smallest WR on this team.

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Remember that the Seahawks have very little cap space, around $3-4 million, so unless they pull some other levers they can’t really trade for a veteran on a bigger contract. That would make Rashod Bateman a tough sell. Also, sinceLet’s start with the 2-7 Jets.

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The big name right now is Garrett Wilson, but he would be extremely expensive and I don’t think we’d get the most out of him. I’d rather cast my gaze at Adonai Mitchell, a decently-sized receiver with a lot of talent who is still on his rookie deal and under contract through 2027. There are some problems, but he’s flashed plenty.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston catches a pass in front of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Quentin Johnston, if the Los Angeles Chargers ever want to join the party, would be fascinating to me. Despite his bad reputation, he had back-to-back 700 yard seasons recently, is still on his rookie deal, and has the size to contrast JSN.

It would be a very fun reclamation project for someone that is very talented, and is a free agent in a few months if things don’t work out. Finally, and this one is a sleeper, I’d take a look at DeVaughn Vele with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are still in the thick of the division race, but they’re still a bad team, and they barely use Vele.

It should be cheap, and Vele is one of the biggest receivers in football at 6’5. His rookie year in Denver was pretty solid, so there’s something here. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele catches a pass for 13 yards during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

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You could argue making a trade for anyone is a questionable idea, with the team sitting at 5-4 and staring at a very challenging wide card race, but a receiver in particular gives me pause. In an offense like this, how much can a receiver help? This Seahawks team, in theory, is a run-first team. When they throw it, they throw it to JSN constantly.

That leaves very limited opportunities for other receivers. To my eyes, players like Shaheed and Tory Horton are getting open at a good rate, and not getting the ball. Any receiver you trade for could easily end up doing the same. But, if you insist, those are my targets.

Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.