Seahawks fans weigh in on Super Bowl chances after Rams get Myles Garrett

Some fans aren’t moved by what the Rams did, while others are clearly at least somewhat concerned.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in, even if it meant giving up Jared Verse in return.

As the Rams get all the plaudits and media folk and fans alike are just about giving Los Angeles the Lombardi Trophy, we wanted to know how Seahawks fans felt about Seattle’s chances of a Super Bowl repeat. While there are many whose confidence took a hit knowing the NFL’s best pass rusher is now in the NFC West, the majority of respondents aren’t moved whatsoever.

I’d be curious to hear from any of the three-percent crew whose confidence in Seattle getting back to the Super Bowl has actually increased after this massive deal. Are you thinking the Seahawks will up their game even more on their own, or will the Rams become the super team that wasn’t? By the way, in the national poll, 59 percent said that the Rams are now Super Bowl favorites following the Garrett trade.

That actually feels a little bit lower than I was expecting. That’s it for this week! We’ll probably take a rest until closer to training camp, when the Reacts surveys ramp up once more! Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer?

Which Seahawks defensive players are you planning to focus on the most in preseason? Which Seahawks offensive players are you planning to focus upon most during the preseason?





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