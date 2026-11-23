VIVA VIKINGS! Can they help the Seahawks climb back into the NFC West race by beating the 49ers?

There is no way around it: the Seattle Seahawks need a miracle to win the NFC West. Beyond the high probability of needing to win out , they’re going to need the 49ers to drop at least two other games… starting with Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Yes, the final international game of the 2026 season is in Mexico City, and it’ll be the 49ers as the home team versus the Minnesota Vikings. It’s Kyle Shanahan’s offense against Brian Flores’ defense, except this time the Vikings have a shot to win because Kirk Cousins is the QB. Cousins can exact revenge on the 49ers after losing to them in his final start as a Las Vegas Raider just two weeks ago.

Also read Seattle Seahawks Restructure Love, Darnold, Jones To Avert Cap Crisis Ahead Of 49ers Clash

If the Vikings win, the Seahawks can pull to within a game out of first place with a win over the 49ers in Week 12. If the Vikings lose, then the division race is probably over and Seattle is just looking to deny the 49ers top spot in the NFC and to improve its own Wild Card chances.

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Even a Vikings loss it not necessarily catastrophic for the Seahawks, as it would drag Minnesota into the Wild Card hunt and they’d only be a game up on Seattle. Seahawks Reacts survey results: Fans split on starting Sam Darnold over Drew LockSurvey: Who should the Seahawks start at quarterback vs. the 49ers? It’s a battle between a team the Seahawks beat and a team who wishes they still had Mike Macdonald.

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