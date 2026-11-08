Seahawks fan chat: NFL Week 9 Sunday early games, Rams vs. Commanders live discussion

Rise and shine, NFL fans! The Bengals and Falcons play in Madrid at 6:30 am PT, before Seahawks fans key in on Rams at Commanders at 10 am. Let’s chat!

Rise and shine, NFL fans! The Bengals and Falcons play in Madrid at 6:30 am PT, before Seahawks fans key in on Rams at Commanders at 10 am.

Let’s chat! We’ve got ourselves another early morning NFL game to look forward to, Seattle Seahawks fans! It’s the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu, aka the home of Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain. It won’t be Kylian Mbappe rampaging through a defense; it’ll be Bijan Robinson trying to get on track against the Bengals defense.

Also read Myles Garrett to return for Rams vs Commanders after knee surgery

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins could be in for a big day against the Falcons, although it turns out the Falcons can also lose a game without even allowing a completed pass. The 10 am PT slate has a game that is of great interest to the Seahawks. If the Washington Commanders can beat the Los Angeles Rams , then the Rams might be just about donezo for the season given their post-bye schedule.

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If the Rams win, then the Seahawks risk falling to last place in the NFC West with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Eight games between 6:30 am PT and 10 am PT. Discuss them all here in the game thread! And go Commanders!

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