Chat about the very sparse NFL Week 12 early game slate, as well as the Raiders-Browns after the Seahawks play the 49ers!

Chat about the very sparse NFL Week 12 early game slate, as well as the Raiders-Browns after the Seahawks play the 49ers! With so many games happening from Wednesday-Friday of Thanksgiving week, the Sunday slate looks comparatively sparse.

Only six 10 am PT games to look forward to, and none of them is particularly all that appealing. I could argue that the Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans is the biggest game of them all, as the loser’s slim playoff hopes might be toast.

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On FOX, the top game is the Minnesota Vikings against the Atlanta Falcons, and I don’t really like the thought of Michael Penix Jr and his terrible stats when pressured going up against the Minnesota blitz-happy defense. For Seattle Seahawks purposes, a Vikings loss is preferred, as the Seahawks could suddenly dream about more than the 7-seed in the Wild Card chase.flexed out the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers to give us the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.