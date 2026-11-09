Seahawks expect Drew Lock to start vs. Raiders despite oblique injury

It’s good news for the Seahawks after the backup suffered an injury in Sunday’s win.

The potential of Jalen Milroe making his first career start in Week 10 appears to have faded as quickly as it arose.on Monday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was asked about quarterback Drew Lock’s status, after he suffered an oblique injury in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Macdonald provided an optimistic update, saying, “Good exam for Drew. He’s dealing with an oblique. And, I think it’s something we can manage in him playing the game,” while adding starter Sam Darnold would need another week in his return from his quad injury. , was seen grabbing his right hip in the third quarter of Seattle’s win over the Cardinals.

Also read Seahawks Confidence Meter: Is Drew Lock Healthy for Week 9?

Though he went into the blue tent, he remained in the game and didn’t miss a snap. , but after encouraging news on Monday, it appears the Seahawks’ backup will be good to start a third game in 2026. Across two starts and the bulk of Seattle’s Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes, throwing for 597 yards and five touchdowns against zero interceptions.

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