Seahawks Delay Decision on Uchenna Nwosu's Future

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly delaying a decision on the future of edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu. With a guarantee on his contract looming, the team is opting to wait and see before determining whether to move on from the injury-plagued player.

When the Seattle Seahawks and Uchenna Nwosu agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension on the eve of training camp in 2023, it represented hope for stability on the edge of the defense for the Hawks that had been lacking for several years.

Unfortunately, Nwosu’s 2023 season ended less than three months later when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, an injury that landed him on injured reserve and brought his 2023 campaign to a screeching halt. Then came an injury-shortened 2024 season that saw Nwosu take the field for just six games for the second season in a row. All of a sudden the once promising edge rusher in his prime had logged just 473 defensive snaps while appearing in a dozen games, recording just three sacks and 30 tackles while being paid more than $26 million in the 19 months since signing his contract extension. All of that combined to prompt significant discussion among fans about the potential to move on from Nwosu for cap reasons during the offseason. Of course, the obstacle in the way of the Hawks moving on from Nwosu was the fact that $6 million of his $14.48 million base salary would vest into a full guarantee on the fifth day after the Super Bowl in 2025, and, of course, the fifth day after the Super Bowl is tomorrow. Thus, with deadlines spurring action and the Seahawks one of the teams needing to free up the most cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on March 12, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN, a decision has been made. And, per Henderson, the decision that has been made is to wait a little bit longer before making a decision. No definitive date has been provided as of publication, but it appears as though those who have clamored for the Seahawks to move on from Nwosu won’t see that happen just yet. Assuming the report is correct, once the amended contract is filed with the league office and approved, the details of a new vesting date will likely become known





FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Contract Injury Cap Space

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report: Seattle Seahawks make decision on Uchenna Nwosu guaranteesAn important offseason deadline loomed large Friday, and rather than make a decision, the Seahawks have reportedly opted to push the decision further back into the offseason.

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/15: Interesting developments in the Seahawks’ search for a new OCRead!

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/16: How much better will the Seahawks’ defense be in 2025?Read!

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/18: Seahawks’ offensive coordinator search rolls onRead on!

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/25: Devon Witherspoon knows Seahawks defense must improveRead!

Read more »

Don't Delay Fitness for a Longer, Healthier Life: Start NowThis article explores the importance of prioritizing fitness for longevity, emphasizing the benefits of starting early and adapting workouts as you age. It highlights key strategies for maintaining strength, mobility, and overall health throughout life.

Read more »