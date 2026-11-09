Seahawks Defeat Cardinals; 49ers Face Trench Issues as Playoff Race Intensifies

The Seattle Seahawks secure another late comeback victory. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders struggle with roster depth and performance issues ahead of key matchups.

The Seattle Seahawks clinched their fifth fourth-quarter comeback of the season, tying an NFL historical record for the most such victories through nine games. Quarterback Drew Lock delivered a clean performance, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers to secure the win despite playing through a right elbow injury. Lock briefly visited the medical tent during the game, which may account for a few erratic throws, but his overall execution kept the momentum firmly in Seattle's favor. This victory highlights the team's resilience as they navigate a challenging schedule and manage key player health concerns heading into the second half of the season.

Quarterback Dynamics and Team Strategy

Sam Darnold remains sidelined with a quad injury and a cracked rib, leaving Lock as the primary starter for the foreseeable future. Lock's recent play, characterized by low turnover numbers and efficient decision-making, provides Seattle with a reliable option during their Week 11 bye week. This break allows Darnold additional recovery time without risking further injury, creating a strategic advantage for the coaching staff. The team's ability to maintain high-level performance with a backup quarterback underscores the depth of their offensive system and the stability of their current roster construction.

Also read Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 9 Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

Cardinals Offense Struggles with Scoring

The Arizona Cardinals faced significant offensive hurdles, failing to capitalize on red zone opportunities during their matchup. Arizona reached the red zone twice but settled for only field goals, missing chances to expand their lead. Starting quarterback Joshua Minshew returned to form after a dynamic performance in the previous week, but the team's overall execution was lacking. The Cardinals managed just one explosive play on their first and last drives combined, and they failed to advance beyond their own 43-yard line on other possessions. This inefficiency has raised questions about the team's ability to compete for a wild-card spot as they sit at 3-6 in the standings.

Raiders Special Teams and Defense Issues

Las Vegas Raiders special teams have emerged as a critical vulnerability, particularly in kick coverage. Since Week 5, the unit has allowed a league-worst 30.3 yards per kick return, averaging 31.7 yards per return against the Raiders in recent games. These defensive lapses have placed additional pressure on an offense that struggled to find consistency. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the second half, bringing his total for the game to three, which shifted momentum against the team. The Raiders' inability to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, such as allowing Brock Purdy to operate in clean pockets, further complicates their playoff prospects.

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49ers Roster Depth and Trade Deadline

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is under pressure to bolster the roster despite adding defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in a recent trade. The team remains thin at receiver and cornerback, positions that are crucial for sustaining a deep playoff run. Cornerback is identified as a sneaky need, especially after injuries have tested the secondary's depth. With the NFC's top seed within reach, the organization must be aggressive in addressing these gaps before the trade deadline. The current roster's lack of depth could become a liability if key players suffer injuries during the second half of the season.

Divisional Implications and Future Outlook

The Dallas Cowboys hold a 4-5 record, sitting just one win behind the NFC East-leading New York Giants. Owner Jerry Jones indicated that no major trades are expected, citing a lack of additional assets after the earlier acquisition of cornerback DaRon Bland. The Raiders, also at 4-5, face a similar evaluation period, with the young roster needing significant improvements on the interior defensive line. Las Vegas has allowed 190 rushing yards in their latest game, marking the fifth time in six games they have surrendered 150-plus rushing yards. Both teams must address their defensive shortcomings to remain competitive in their respective divisions.