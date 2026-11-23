A roundup of Seattle Seahawks news including Matt Hasselbeck's analysis of Sam Darnold, team grades at the bye week, Devon Witherspoon's standout performance, and Tory Horton's NFL honor, alongside broader NFL playoff implications.

In Today’s Links: Matt Hasselbeck weighs in on the Seattle Seahawks’ QB question, team grades at the bye, who’s up and who’s down, Tory Horton gets some shine, and more.

As for things that are going right this 2026 NFL season, Devon Witherspoon has been playing at an all-world level for the ‘Hawks. He’s flashed all over the field, made a highlight-worthy play in basically every game, and is showing that he is worth every penny of his offseason contract extension. He’s on his way and we are lucky to have him. Dive into the links.

Also read Seahawks survey results: Fans split on starting Sam Darnold over Drew Lock

Gain some knowledge. Share your opinion. Thanks for being here. Happy Thursday.

Go, ‘Hawks! What Hasselbeck has seen from Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Seattle SportsReporter Bob Condotta grades Seahawks at the bye week | Analysis - The Seattle Times The Seahawks have hit their bye week, just past the halfway mark of the season. That’s the perfect time to hand out some grades. The Seattle Seahawks should be feeling good about their player’s potential after gaining some momentum heading into the bye-week in Week 11.

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Seahawks’ Tory Horton rewarded with NFL honor for heads-up special teams play in end zone - The Athletic12s, make your voices heard on the SB Nation app! The Kansas City Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. The Chiefs are one of the best clubs in the AFC and one of four teams with identical 7-2-0 records. Which means they are a really good team.

It’s been a few games now where the 49ers defense has failed to get off the field on late downsA relatively straightforward path to the playoffs Seahawks are sitting at 47-50% chance at the playoffs, Rams the same, and GB at about 33%, for what is probably the only open spot. But say the Seahawks decide to make things more complicated by losing a game or two.

Well first I think we can agree they have no business being a playoff team if they can't beat the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Panthers. That's 10 wins, and the probably need at least 11.

Then they have to at least split with the Rams for 11, then it gets slightly complicated, if they lose to the 49ers then they will probably need the 49ers to beat the Rams too, giving the Seahawks the division tiebreaker. GB has the Rams, NO, BUF, MIA, CHI, HOU, DET, that's 4 pretty tough games, if they go 4-3 we will be fine, but we should probably root for the Rams next week, not only to give them a loss but to give us an edge on the Conference tibreaker.

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There are other scenarios, but Lions, Bears, or Vikes would probably all have to lose 5 of their 8 remaining games, to go 10-7 without us hoping for some tiebreaker luck. For what its worth when I was playing with the ESPN playoff machine, I only had to override the FPI defaults for one game to get the Seahawks in, we were mild dogs in both Rams games, and when I changed that to a split, we were in.

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