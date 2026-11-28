The Seattle Seahawks have transformed their rushing attack with the returns of Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, leading to increased yaRdage and team morale ahead of their divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks Backfield Transformation

The Seattle Seahawks are entering their upcoming divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with a significantly altered offensive identity compared to earlier in the season. During the initial Week 5 contest against the Niners, the Seattle backfield relied on George Holani and Emanuel Wilson, resulting in a modest total of eighty-nine rushing yards and a single touchdown. Since that pivotal game, the team has undergone a substantial personnel shift as key injuries subsided. Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet have both returned to full actiVity following their respective recuperation periods, fundamentally changing the dynamics of the Seahawks ' ground attack. Price returned from a chest injury in Week 8,while Charbonnet made his highly anticipated season debut after recovering from a severe ACL injury sustained late the previous year. Their synchronized return has injected new life into an offense that previously struggled to establish consistent rushing momentum.

The statistical evidence suggests a rapid and effective integration of the new backfield duo. In thier first three games playing together, Price and Charbonnet collectively accumulated fifty-two, one hundred one and one hundred thirty rushing yards across those contests. This progressive increase in production indicates growing chemistry and mutual understanding on the field. Teammates have openly praised the complementary nature of thier running styles. Offensive tackle Charles Cross described the pairing as a great one-two punch,noting that the defense must now prepare for different looks and running styles as the two backs go back and forth. he emphasized that both players create explosive plays and mesh together exceptionally well, providing a tactical advantage that was absent in earlier weeks.

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Performance and Leadership Impact

Head coach Mike Macdonald has been vocal about the exceptional performance of Zach Charbonnet since his return. macdonald remarked that Charbonnet is playing some of the best football of his career, perhaps even the best he has seen from the player during his three years with the organization. This high praise underscores the immediate impact Charbonnet has had on the squad's identity. Safety Julian Love added that Charbonnet's presence has sparked energy throughout the entire roster,not just on the offensive side of the ball. Love described Charbonnet as a workhorse who maintains a quiet but intensely dedicated demeanor, noting that his daily grinding ethic in the practice facility is visible to everyone. this hardworking attitude has resonated with teammates, who appreciate the seriousness and professionalism he brings to the locker room every single day.

Charbonnet himself has acknowledged the positive reception of his playing style, stating that he tries to bring a physical edge to every game, which he believes helps ignite the team. His individual statistics reflect this sustained effort. In his first game back from injury, he recorded six carries for twenty-three yards. He followed this with a seventy-seven-yard performance on sixteen carries the subsequent week, and then turned twenty carries into ninety-four yards in his latest outing during Week 10. These numbers demonstrate a consistent ability to gain significant yardage and retain the offense moving forward. The combination of Price's experiance and Charbonnet's explosive potential has given Seattle a dynamic threat that defenses must account for, marking a stark contrast to the more static rushing attack they employed at the start of the season.

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Practice Preparations and Team Health

As the Seahawks continue thier preparation for the divisional clash, the entire roster has been focused on refining thier strategies at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. recent practice sessions on Wednesday, November twenty-fifth, showcased the availability and engagement of numerous key players. The practice field featured prominent figures such as quarterback Sam Darnold, who led the offensive units in drill work. wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed were also seen participating in squad activities, indicating a fully loaded offensive unit ready to support the running game. The presence of established veteran leaders and emerging talents alike suggests a team that is cohesive and mentally prepared for the challenges posed by San Francisco.

Defensive personnel were equally active during the midweek session, with defensive coordinator Aden Durde overseeing drills designed to sharpen the unit's reaction times and tackling efficiency. Notable defenders such as cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love were observed engaging in rigorous practice drills. Linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas also participated, highlighting the depth and versatility of the midfield. Additionally, special teams contributors like kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson were present, ensuring that all phases of the game are in synchronization. The comprehensive nature of the practice session, involving players from every position group, reinforces the team's commitment to being fully prepared for the upcoming divisional showdown. The visual documentation of these sessions provides a glimpse into the disciplined environment that head coach Mike Macdonald has cultivated as the team aims to build momentum heading into the critical late-season stretch.