Seahawks avoid travel issues for Raiders game following nationwide ground stop

The Seahawks are in Vegas and ready to rock-and-roll against the Raiders.

resulted in a nationwide ground stop on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration did lift the order after four hours, but the resulting chaos was thousands of canceled and rescheduled flights, which continued into Saturday.

Luckily, while college sports were significantly impacted by the sudden travel issues, the Seattle Seahawks were able to head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders as originally scheduled. For shorter trips like Seattle to Las Vegas, the Seahawks will typically travel on a Saturday, whereas cross-country trips like their Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders have involved Friday departures.

Also read Raiders vs. Seahawks: Breaking Down Who's Under More Pressure

The NFL is probably fortunate that not a single Week 10 Sunday matchup has a Pacific Time Zone team playing in the Eastern Time Zone . College football and basketball games were rescheduled throughout the country as a result of Friday’s outage, with the Washington Huskies men’s basketball matchup with Utah.

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Huskies football did fly to Michigan on Friday night but still had their kickoff against Michigan State moved back by an hour.for the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts at 10 am PT, then drive to Cincinnati to ref the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals onUnfortunately, some fans hoping to go to Vegas for a weekend to catch some Seahawks football had their dreams dashed,The Seahawks are scheduled to fly to Las Vegas on Saturday, but the FAA grounding flights for several hours on Friday may impact the team. Seahawks-Raiders Thursday injury report: Charles Cross gets back to work!

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