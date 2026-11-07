Seahawks All-22 review: Where the Bears found success against Seattle’s defense

Storylines and stats, plus film review of the Seahawks defense against the Chicago Bears.

Football and life are games of living and learning, then improving.

It’s hard to learn when you’re dominating. You need a couple punches in the mouth to truly ascend. Think of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game last year. The Seattle Seahawks allowed 38 points, but after that, the Rams were truly the only team to score 20+ on Seattle.

Also read 25 Players Highlight Cardinals-Seahawks Week 9 Injury Report

The Cardinals reached 20+ when down 41-15 in the 4th quarter, while the Titans scored a last-second TD to get over 20. This year the Commanders got Seattle early, but the 49ers and Chargers didn’t truly feel like their offense dominated.times Monday.

Across the NFL from ‘22-‘26 , series that have a 2nd & 8+ gain a first downPiggybacking off the 2nd & 8+ numbers, the Bears’ chances of reaching a 1st down go down significantly with another stop on 2nd down. Across the NFL from ‘22-‘26 , series with a 3rd & 8+ have aOn 2nd down you don’t need it all; you just need to get half back.

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The Bears had quick route concepts to get what they needed without risking sacks. The quick throws beat some tight coverage. They had runs with combo blocks to move a DL and get up to a backer. Again not playing to get it all, just get to a manageable 3rd.

The Seahawks also gave them a few with missed tackles, plus allowed Caleb Williams to escape when the Bears tried to throw deeper. The Bears’ plan for the light box was to Combo where they could. But you can’t combo everyone, especially with only 5 OL, which prompted the Bears to bring in TEs or WRs to help combo with OL or seal off the edge rushers.

The combos generally worked, but there’s still OL 1v1 blocking, which is where Seattle was able to fight off and help minimize the gains. LBs also did well hitting the OL first, to control the block and ricochet off to make tackles.

Why Drew Lock is about to take the Seahawks starting QB job for goodA former Seahawks draft pick has become one of NFL’s unlikely sack leaders There are only eight players with at least six sacks entering Week 9 of the NFL season, and one of those players is a former Seahawk. Snap Reactions: Jadarian Price & Zach Charbonnet return, can’t wake Seahawks offense Seattle had a top three offense in 2025, but the group struggled once again in Week 8 against the Bears.

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