The Seahawks get some key players back for a must-win in Santa Clara.

The Seattle Seahawks have released their final injury report for their crucial Week 12 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. While the 49ers won’t have, the Seahawks will get Sam Darnold back from his rib and quad injuries suffered back in their Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Darnold was a full participant in practice all week and has no game designation.with their respective injuries earlier in the week, so there’s nothing new on that front. The only other player ruled a no-go for Sunday is defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who played through a toe injury against the Las Vegas Raiders but didn’t practice all of this week.

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It’ll once again mean more snaps for Rylie Mills on the interior defensive line, and perhaps a few more looks for Brandon Pili at nose tackle. All things considered, Seattle’s injury report is very positive. Leonard Williams and Charles Cross are back, while any worries about the lengthy list of players on the report can be put to rest due to the number of full Friday participants.