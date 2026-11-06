Seaford Vikings Aim to Repeat as Nassau County Football Champions in 2026

Seaford High School's Viking football team seeks to repeat as Nassau County champions in 2026. The squad, seeded third, faces North Shore in the Conference IV playoffs after a resilient season marked by significant injuries.

Seaford High School's Viking football team is preparing to defend its Nassau County crown in the 2026 season. The squad finished the previous year as defending champions but fell short in the Long Island Championship game. They lost that decisive match 20-19 to Bayport-Blue Point on a 47-yard walk-off field goal last November. Head coach Mike McHugh says the team is determined to finish the job this time around. The Norsemen are ready to reclaim their status as the top team on Long Island.

Seaford Vikings Enter Playoffs With Strong Momentum

The Vikings enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed in Conference IV with a 5-3 record. Every one of their three losses came by three points or fewer. This narrow margin of defeat demonstrates how competitive the team remains against top-tier opponents. They face the 6-2, No. 6 seed North Shore on Friday night in the first round. Junior quarterback Finn Curry is confident in the team's upward trajectory. He notes that both the offense and defense have improved week by week. Curry emphasizes that playing as a unified unit is their greatest strength heading into the playoffs.

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Team Overcomes Significant Injury Setbacks

Coach Mike McHugh praised the roster for its resilience against a challenging injury list. The team lost a dozen players to injuries throughout the regular season. These injuries included dislocated elbows, concussions, shoulder issues, and knee problems. McHugh described the squad's response as a next-man-up mentality. He stated that whenever a player went down, a replacement was ready to fill that slot immediately. This depth allowed Seaford to maintain high performance levels despite the physical toll. The green machine recorded three more shutouts than they did in the previous year. Junior linebacker Brock Conway highlighted this defensive improvement as a key factor in their success.

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Unity and Leadership Drive Viking Success

Strong leadership and team unity have been central to the Vikings' campaign. Senior left tackle Anthony Foglia serves as co-captain. He said his role is to lead the team in the right direction and push everyone to improve daily. The team's bond is symbolized by their tradition of bleaching their hair Viking yellow every August. This vibrant look stays with the players throughout the season and typically does not wash out until midwinter. Junior quarterback Finn Curry credited the defense for stepping up every week. He also noted that the offense has been getting better with each game. This continuous improvement has kept the team in the playoff hunt.

Seaford Aims to Settle Scores and Win Title

Senior running back Mikey Kofod wants to complete his final season with a Long Island title. He believes that every possession matters and that avoiding turnovers will be critical. Kofod recognizes that anything can happen in postseason play. The team is also motivated to settle old scores. Junior linebacker Brock Conway looks forward to a potential rematch with second-seeded Lynbrook. Lynbrook defeated the Vikings 24-21 in week one. Conway likes their chances in any future encounter. McHugh believes this is a great group capable of achieving their goals. The Vikings are focused on repeating their championship success in 2026.