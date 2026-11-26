Seabed mining needs costly refineries. TMC’s capital plans and modeled nodule values show why processing belongs inside the investment case.

TMC's 2025 prefeasibility model allocated $4.426 billion to two proposed US hydrometallurgical refineries. The industrial imagery is conceptual and does not depict operating nodule refineries.

The Metals Company wants to recover polymetallic nodules from the seabed and sell the nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese they contain. That business needs an industrial processing system before its revenue projections become sales. TMC’s November 2026 update exposed the timing problem. Its proposed refinery complex in Brownsville, Texas, may not be operating when offshore collection begins.

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An established Japanese smelter operated by Pacific Metals, or PAMCO, is the prospective initial route, but it needs modifications to accept commercial volumes of nodules.allocated $4.426 billion to two proposed US hydrometallurgical refineries, about 89% of the study’s $4.971 billion of initial project capital. The denominator has a particular financing structure: the offshore amount covers the first collection system after an Allseas capital credit, while later systems are to be supplied through contracts and paid for through operating costs.