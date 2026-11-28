The arrests last Saturday, which unfolded on the jet bridge leading to an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, have drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across the state.

SEATTLE — A day before a father and daughter were arrested on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, federal authorities notified the airport it would be carrying out an immigration arrest, the Port of Seattle now says, reversing its earlier statements that the operation came without warning.

The new information emerged following inquiries by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. , about the Saturday arrests. According to Jayapal’s Wednesday statement, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told her that his agency had received names of passengers flagged by the Transportation Security Administration at Sea-Tac, and DHS then notified the airport to say it would be arresting Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza there.

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TSA flagged his name because of an alleged final order of deportation against him, Mullin told Jayapal, according to the statement from her office. While a statement from the Port on the day of the arrest said the airport had not been notified, Port commissioners said Wednesday they have now confirmed TSA “provided limited notice of enforcement operations to federal and Port personnel,” according to a statement from the commission.