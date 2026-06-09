Sea Snake Animated Spinoff Still Possible, Says Steve Toussaint

Steve Toussaint provides an update on the potential Sea Snake animated prequel series, expressing interest in exploring Corlys Velaryon's romance with Rhaenys Targaryen.

Actor Steve Toussaint , who portrays Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake , in HBO's House of the Dragon, has shared an update on the long-discussed animated prequel series centered on his character.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Toussaint confirmed that the project is still in consideration and has not been shelved, despite the lack of an official greenlight. He revealed that George R.R. Martin himself informed him that the show would be animated rather than live-action, allowing Toussaint to reprise his role vocally. This development offers a workaround to the age issue, as a live-action prequel would require a younger actor to portray the Sea Snake during his earlier voyages.

The actor expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting that it remains a possibility and that he is unaware of its current stage of development. His comments suggest that while the series is not yet in active production, conversations are ongoing within HBO and Martin's camp. Toussaint also shared his personal interest in exploring the romantic backstory between Corlys and his wife, Rhaenys Targaryen, played by Eve Best in House of the Dragon.

He stated that the driving force behind the Sea Snake's legendary adventures was not only his wanderlust but also his desire to impress and prove himself worthy of Rhaenys, who comes from a royal lineage and already possesses everything. This angle could provide a compelling narrative foundation for the animated series, blending exploration with a deeply personal love story.

The actor's co-star, Abubakar Salim, who plays Corlys' son Alyn of Hull, jokingly referenced the upcoming Game of Thrones: The Mad King stage play during the interview, adding a lighthearted tone to the update. The potential Sea Snake spinoff would mark a significant milestone for the franchise, as it would be the first animated series set in the world of Westeros.

Currently, the only active Game of Thrones spinoffs are House of the Dragon, which is entering its penultimate third season, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has completed its first season and is filming its second. Additionally, a film adaptation of Aegon's Conquest has been officially announced.

While other spinoffs, such as the Bloodmoon prequel and the Jon Snow sequel, were ultimately scrapped, the Sea Snake project appears to have survived the development process thus far, albeit without a formal order. Fans eagerly await further news as House of the Dragon season 3 approaches, which will feature the Battle of the Gullet, a naval conflict involving both Corlys and Alyn.

The season premieres on June 21 on HBO and HBO Max, offering audiences another chance to see the Sea Snake in action before any potential animated series sets sail





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Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Sea Snake Steve Toussaint Animated Spinoff

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