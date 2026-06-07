‘Sea of pink’: 34th year of Alaska Run for Women draws thousands

Thousands of participants gathered at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on Saturday for the 34th annual Alaska Run for Women.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Thousands of participants gathered at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on Saturday for the 34th annual Alaska Run for Women .

More than 5,000 participants were expected to help raise around $250,000 or more for breast cancer awareness, education and support programs in Alaska, according to event organizers. Participant Carol Butler said she was first diagnosed when she was 41.

“I’ll be lucky if I don’t tear up because I’m a two-time cancer survivor,” Butler said. “Shockingly, 30 years exactly after my first cancer, I was diagnosed with a second cancer. It’s this initial diagnosis, it’s very scary. You just don’t know where to turn.

”“It offers hope with so many of the programs and so much of the support. And it’s a life-changing experience,” she said. Founding board member Kathy Wisthoff helped start this event and said her own experience motivated the decision.

“I lost my sister. She passed away four years after diagnosis. And so, I just decided this is what I need to do. And stay with it,” Wisthoff said.

Wisthoff said the money raised goes toward grants in Alaska to fund education, treatment support and research.

“And not just women in Anchorage, I’m talking women all around Alaska get benefit from this program,” Butler agreed, saying no one should feel alone. “Don’t be afraid. Don’t keep it to yourself. Don’t internalize, just reach out and let yourself be supported.

”“We have decided that we are here until there’s a cure,” she said. The donation-based event included 5-mile timed and untimed races and a 1-mile untimed race. A $25 donation was requested for those able to contribute. Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughterVeterans Memorial Park renovation to be completed this summer, FNSB mayor says‘Sea of pink’: Alaska Run for Women draws thousands for 34th year





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