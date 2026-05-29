Sea lions once on the brink of death get adorable beach release

A pack of sea lions in Southern California were released back to the ocean after being rescued by animal caretakers last month who found them malnourished and close to the brink of death.

“During Tortellini’s intake exam, our veterinary experts noted that she also had some swelling in her jaw as well as discharge from her eye,” a press release read.

Videos and pictures showed the sweet sea lion pups being released from their crates, wading across the sandy beach and into the ocean watersHer eye infection was treated with anti-inflammatory medication and a vision supplement, and her squinting improved, per the release. Rescuers also dealt with her health, making up a mixture of mashed-up fish that she was fed through a tube. Officials said soon she was strong enough to eat a whole fish.

⁠ “After six weeks in care, Tortellini’s eye issues have fully resolved, and she has nearly doubled in weight. She is now ready to return to her ocean home,” the release added. The sea lions bobbed in the water and dived through the waves looking so much stronger and healthier. Another female sea lion, Rotini, was rescued in April after being spotted at the same state beach by a cleanup crew.

Officials said she was both malnourished and dehydrated. To get her strong and in tip top swimming shape, she was also tube-fed a fish mixture, but soon was eating a whole fish. The three were taken in by the Marine Mammal Care Center . And lastly, the male pup of the group, Cavatappi, He was rescued last month at El Segundo after being found dehydrated and malnourished.

In a short time tube-feeding healed him and he doubled in size, ready for release back to his ocean home, per the announcement. The three were taken in by the Marine Mammal Care Center the only year-round marine mammal rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. The group says they rescue “more marine mammals per mile of coastline than any other organization in the US.

”Pedro Colo for CA Post Videos and pictures showed the sweet sea lion pups being released from their crates, wading across the sandy beach and into the ocean watersThe sea lions bobbed in the water and dived through the waves looking so much stronger and healthier. Courtesy of the Karrer family.





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