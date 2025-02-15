Sea Lion Pup Takes Unexpected Highway Stroll, Rescued by Good Samaritans

A sea lion pup wandered onto Highway 101 in San Francisco, leading to a quick response from CHP officers and a happy ending for the marine mammal.

A sea lion pup found itself in an unexpected situation on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, when it wandered onto the roadway at the Candlestick Point exit off northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco. Motorists traveling on the highway at about 9:45 p.m. witnessed the unusual sight of the young sea lion navigating the traffic lanes. Fortunately, a driver who contacted 911 was able to avoid hitting the confused marine mammal.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded quickly to the scene and, with the assistance of the motorist, safely guided the sea lion pup back towards the road's edge. They then helped it through a gap in the retaining wall, allowing it to return to the safety of San Francisco Bay unharmed. This fortunate encounter highlights the resilience of sea lions and the importance of public awareness and cooperation in ensuring the well-being of wildlife.Sea lions are a common sight along the Northern California coastline, ranging from Mexico to Alaska. These playful creatures, capable of growing to 7 feet in length and weighing up to 700 pounds, are often seen delighting tourists at popular oceanfront locations like San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf and the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. While they can sometimes compete with salmon fishermen for catches, the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 has helped their population rebound significantly, with an estimated 250,000 individuals along the West Coast today. Their popularity has even led to the San Francisco Giants adopting Lou Seal, a sea lion mascot, in 1996, replacing their previous mascot, Crazy Crab





