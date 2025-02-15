Sea Lion Pup Takes an Unlikely Road Trip in San Francisco

A sea lion pup wandered onto Highway 101 in San Francisco, prompting a rescue by motorists and CHP officers. The pup was safely returned to San Francisco Bay unharmed.

A sea lion pup found itself in an unusual predicament on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, when it wandered onto the road at the Candlestick Point exit off northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco. Motorists traveling on the highway witnessed the small marine mammal making its way along the roadway, prompting a 911 call to the authorities. Responding quickly to the scene, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived to assist the lost sea lion pup.

With the help of the motorist who initially reported the incident, the CHP officers safely guided the pup back towards the edge of the road. They then led it through a gap in a retaining wall, allowing it to return to the waters of San Francisco Bay unharmed. The incident serves as a reminder of the presence of marine wildlife in urban areas and the importance of driver awareness.Sea lions are a common sight along the Northern California coastline, often seen basking in the sun or playing in the waves. These playful animals, which can grow up to 7 feet long and weigh up to 700 pounds, are a popular attraction for tourists visiting locations like Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco and the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. Thanks to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, sea lion populations have rebounded significantly since the 1970s, reaching an estimated 250,000 along the West Coast today. Their popularity even led the San Francisco Giants to choose Lou Seal, a sea lion mascot, in 1996, replacing their previous mascot, Crazy Crab. The Candlestick Point exit, where the sea lion pup was found, was once the home of the San Francisco Giants from 1960 to 1999 before they moved to their current stadium, Oracle Park





