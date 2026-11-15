SEA Airport travelers navigate ripple effects of FAA ground stop

Airlines and passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport continued to navigate delays and cancellations Saturday following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop a day earlier.

Hundreds of flights at Sea-Tac Airport were delayed or canceled Saturday as airlines recovered from a nationwide FAA groundstop on Friday. While terminal conditions were calmer than Friday, travelers still faced repeated rebookings, separated luggage, and long drives to bypass delays.

The exact cause of Friday's nationwide FAA groundstop and a timeline for returning displaced bags remain unclear. Airlines and passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport continued to navigate delays and cancellations Saturday following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop a day earlier. According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac as carriers work to recover from Friday's disruptions.

Also read Flight disruptions persist as airlines recover from nationwide FAA ground stop

While airport conditions were relatively calm Saturday with fewer cancellations than the previous day, travelers continued dealing with rebooked itineraries and displaced luggage. Jordan and Bella Van Cleave were among the passengers returning to the airport Saturday after multiple setbacks delayed their trip to Disneyland.

"So we had 6 o'clock, that one got canceled, then we rebooked for 9 o'clock, that one got pushed back to 11:30, then 12:30, then it got canceled," Jordan Van Cleave said of their initial ordeal. "I was kind of bummed that we couldn't go yesterday because we would be at Disneyland right now, but I'm still very grateful that we get to go," Bella Van Cleave said.

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Passenger Nina You, traveling with her son, Tycho, said they avoided major disruptions because they had already adjusted their travel plans ahead of the groundstop.

"I was a little surprised and alarmed, but we had switched our flights anyway, so we were grateful," You said. "We almost switched our flights again so we wouldn't be delayed. "Rather than wait out the cancellations at the terminal, Dustin Wheeler and his family chose to drive 17 hours from the Seattle area to Las Vegas to attend a Seattle Seahawks game.

"We said, 'Screw it,' and we're going to drive down 17 hours to Vegas," Wheeler said Friday before departing. By Saturday, Wheeler had arrived at Fremont Street in Las Vegas and confirmed his original 10 p.m. flight was ultimately canceled after his family was already five hours into the drive.

"It sucks, the whole thing. I saw people getting mad about it, but you can't really do anything about it, just try and make it better," Wheeler said.

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"We decided to do the long drive instead of wait around in the airport and be mad about it. "Other passengers faced logistical hurdles beyond flight schedules. One family who declined to appear on camera said their original flight was canceled Friday, prompting an airline to rebook them for Monday before moving them onto an earlier flight Saturday.

However, their luggage was routed separately to Houston. The family said airline representatives told them they would find a way to return the bags eventually. Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with various passengers at SEA airport and spoke with a family driving to Las Vegas for the Seahawks game via FaceTime.