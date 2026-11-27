Santa Cruz authorities confirm a hiker found Se Nah Park's purse during the king tide event, while record-breaking waves flood homes and trigger evacuations across California.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that hikers discovered the purse of Se Nah Park during a recent king tide event that battered the California coast. Se Nah Park, a 24-year-old woman from the Bay Area, had been missing since November 8 after being swept into the ocean at Panther Beach in Santa Cruz. Her father, Kwang Park, received the notification from law enforcement officials regarding the discovery at Four Mile Beach, located just south of where his daughter went missing.

Disappearance Details and Search Operation

Se Nah Park was celebrating a friend's 25th birthday with a bonfire on the beach when rising water and waves trapped four of them near a narrow rock passage known as the keyhole. The three others managed to escape, but Se Nah Park was swept out to sea and was last seen in the water around 8:30 p.m. local time, according to authorities. An eight-hour search involving boats, a helicopter, and a drone trawling 95 square miles recovered her sneakers and a charm that had been attached to her bag. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about Se Nah Park's disappearance to call 831-471-1121.

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Record Breaking Tides and Coastal Floods

The severe weather conditions that hampered the search for Se Nah Park also caused significant damage along the Pacific coastline. On Thanksgiving morning, beachfront homes south of San Francisco flooded, and a massive wave tore down a portion of the Pacifica Pier, sending it slamming into the ocean. Martin County, north of San Francisco, issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties along Stinson Beach, as large waves were expected Thursday afternoon. The warning was later lifted, but authorities urged people to stay away from the coastal area as large waves remained a threat to roads and homes.

Weather Warnings and Historical Records

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings across parts of the Pacific coastline and coastal areas around San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay. On Wednesday, San Diego recorded a high tide of 8 ft 11 in, which is believed to be the new record for the highest tide measured in the area, previously set at 7.98 ft just last month. The record was also smashed in Los Angeles, which recorded a tide as high as 8.19 ft just weeks after parts of the California coast flooded. Last month, four areas across the state recorded their all-time highest observed water levels, and a near-record king tide flooded some low-lying communities.

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Future King Tide Predictions and Impact

The 2026 super El Nino is raising sea levels along the coast and making king tides even higher. This is expected to continue into late December and January, when the next king tide windows arrive, as high water levels may persist across multiple tide cycles. The next king tide event in California is expected from December 23 to 25, and then again January 21 to 22. Newsweek's reporters and editors used Martyn, their AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson, Gray R. Thomas.

Se Nah Park Remains Officially Missing

Se Nah Park remains listed as a missing person by the California Department of Justice as her body has not yet been found. Her family and friends have continued searching despite the challenging conditions. They paused the search over Thanksgiving due to severe weather as a king tide battered the shore, and asked hikers, surfers, and people boating to keep an eye out for signs of her. The discovery of her purse at Four Mile Beach has provided a tangible link to the ongoing investigation, though her family continues to hope for her safe return.