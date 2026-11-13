Se Nah Park Missing After Tide Tragedy at Santa Cruz Panther Beach

Se Nah Park, 24, vanished after high tides trapped her group at Santa Cruz's Panther Beach. Friends search for the chemist swept into the ocean near the keyhole rock formation.

Se Nah Park, a 24-year-old chemist from Santa Clara, disappeared into the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, November 8, 2026, after becoming trapped by rising tides and powerful waves near a distinctive rock formation in Santa Cruz, California. The incident occurred at Panther Beach, which is separated from the adjacent Yellow Bank Beach by a natural archway known locally as the keyhole rock formation. This geological feature, often photographed for its framing of the sunset, became the site of a tragic separation for Park and her group of friends.

Trapped by Rising Tides at Keyhole Formation

Park was swept into the sea while returning with a group of friends from Yellow Bank Beach to Panther Beach, the only land route back to the main parking area. According to Marie, a friend and attendee of the gathering, the group was unaware of the National Weather Service bulletins warning of hazardous beach conditions that day. These warnings specifically cited the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents capable of pulling swimmers out to sea. The group did not realize that warmer waters along the California Coast were creating significantly higher than normal tides, which would eventually bring treacherous waves that smashed against the cliffs and dragged the friends apart.

Also read Coast Guard calls off search for woman swept out to sea at Santa Cruz beach

Festival Turns to Search Operation

The tragedy unfolded after Park and five other adults gathered for a sunset bonfire to celebrate Marie's upcoming 25th birthday. The group arrived at the southerly side of the keyhole rock formation around 4 p.m. when the sky was clear and the tide was initially low. They carried firewood, folding chairs, and a guitar to the beach. During the gathering, Marie handed out brightly-colored pens and blank pages torn from a journal, inviting the six friends to write down their quiet gratitude and wildest hopes. Se Nah Park finished her message first, folding the paper into an origami crane before the group tossed their secret yearnings into the fire. Just hours later, the magical birthday celebration ended in tragedy.

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Relatives and Authorities Lead Recovery Efforts

In the days following the disappearance, Se Nah's parents, Kwang Park and another parent not named, joined dozens of friends and coworkers in searching for signs of the missing woman. Jasmine, another guest from the night, joined the search efforts despite suffering a dislocated shoulder during her desperate fight with the waves that night. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its active search operations shortly after the incident. However, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deployed a fixed-wing plane on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and continued sending drones to fly along the rugged coastline later in the week. Searchers have so far only recovered Park's sneakers near the remains of the bonfire and a keychain that had been attached to her bag.

Public Response and Safety Warnings

Since news of the tragedy broke, social media comments have frequently assigned blame to Se Nah Park and her friends for allegedly missing warning signs, staying too late, or failing to exercise sufficient caution. Marie and Jasmine, who spoke exclusively with the Bay Area News Group, expressed deep feelings of guilt and regret. They requested that their last names be withheld due to fears of online harassment after suffering such an unbearable loss. Marie stated, "I should have known not to come here, I should have known better," while acknowledging that others insist it was not her fault. The friends hope that sharing their traumatic story will encourage others to take necessary precautions and avoid suffering a similar fate at this popular coastal destination.