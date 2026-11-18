“This is a completely different sport.”

SDSU guard David Torresani shoots over New Mexico State defenders at Oceanside’s Frontwave Arena on Sunday. Moments after the first preseason exhibition, an 82-67 loss at then-No. 5 Arizona last month, Tae Simmons asked new Italian teammates Luca Vincini and David Torresani what they thought.

Vincini, Torresani and Croatia’s Luka Skoric had all been pro players in Europe for multiple seasons before joining the exodus to the financially lucrative college basketball market, figuring the ball was still round and the rim was still 10 feet. You still got one point for a free throw, two for a basket inside the same 22-foot, 1¾-inch arc and three outside it. Games were still 40 minutes.

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“I mean, you can’t blame them,” said Simmons, a sophomore forward from Northridge. “I can’t imagine going to a new country and playing a whole different style of basketball for the first time. ” “I think you can tell they’re a little frustrated that they haven’t adjusted as quick as possible or as quick as they would like,” said Chance Gladden, a sophomore guard from Raleigh, N.C.

“I have no way of experiencing that. But I bet it’s tough. I think they’re getting better every day. It’s going to click at some point, and when it does, we’re going to be really good.

” The Aztecs had been surviving with minimal contributions from their Euros, riding a solid starting unit to double-digit wins in their opening three games. Against Bethune-Cookman last week, the three imports combined for four points and five turnovers. In the second half, Vincini played five minutes, Skoric played three minutes, and Torresani didn’t play at all.

Then Sunday against New Mexico State, leading scorer Latrell Davis got his second foul after 4½ minutes and went to the bench for the rest of the half. Then fellow starters Simmons and Gladden got their second and joined him.

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“With the foul trouble, David got in and was able to do some things that he might not have be able to do had we not been in foul trouble,” said Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher, whose team hosts Texas Southern on Wednesday night. “He took advantage of his opportunity and grew his confidence, and obviously grew our confidence in him.

” Torresani finished with nine points and three steals in 18 minutes after amassing three points and one steal over 20 minutes — total — through the first three games.

“It’s a coach’s decision,” Torresani said of his benching in the prior game, “so I just had to live with it and stay in the gym and practice. That’s how I took the decision. That’s not the first time that happens in my life. I wasn’t mad at all.

“I understood why he did that, and I really think it pushed me to be maybe a better version of myself for these three days. ”SDSU forward Luca Vincini celebrates with Tae Simmons during the win against Bethune-Cookman last week at Viejas Arena. The 6-foot-10 Vincini had eight points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

More importantly, after the coaches noted he wasn’t aggressive enough on the offensive boards against Bethune-Cookman , he responded with three. The 6-9 Skoric was less effective, missing his first four shots plus two free throws, but the one he did make was big — a corner 3 during a 10-2 run in the second half that broke open a dangerously close game.

Skoric, whose skill set is considered the most versatile of the three imports, is shooting just 26.7% overall and 2 of 10 beyond the arc, but he has an excuse. All three weren’t permitted to practice with the full team over the summer while awaiting NCAA certification, then Skoric suffered a groin injury that kept him out another month in the fall. Skoric and Vincini, both 23, were granted only a single year of college eligibility by the NCAA.

Torresani, who turned 21, got three.

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“As much as you say I want them to be in midseason form right now, they’re games into their college career,” Dutcher said. “They’re playing catch-up, but I like their attitude, I like their want to be good, I like their desire to do things the way we want them done. I know at some point they’ll catch up and be really good players. They all say the same thing when asked what’s different from the Old Continent.

The physicality. The athleticism. The aggression. The officiating.

The constant media timeouts. The speed of play, which is counterintuitive with a 24-second shot clock in Europe and a 30-second shot clock in the college game. In Europe, you typically play only once a week and practice seven or eight or nine times , allowing more time to perfect intricate offensive sets that college and NBA coaches increasingly try to copy.

Here, the AAU culture of minimal practices and multiple games has created a more reactive, instinctive style based less on fundamentals and structure. Forward Luka Skoric came to SDSU from Croatia and was granted a single season of eligibility by the NCAA. “Everything is kind of different, the calls from the referees, the pace of the game, the physicality, all this stuff is different,” Torresani said Sunday.

“I just have to adapt as soon as I can. Yeah, today I had a good game, but I don’t feel 100% comfortable. I really have a lot of work to do still. ”Vincini: “A small adjustment maybe can be big at the beginning.

” The conundrum is finding them enough risk-free minutes to play through mistakes, to accelerate the adjustment process, to learn how to fly the plane while it’s in the air. Texas Southern, which ranks in the 300s nationally in most computer metrics, might be the last chance for extended rotation minutes before the schedule turns tough next week at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas.

“They’re not going to get better without game minutes, but if they’re not helping us win games, then their minutes are going to be restricted,” Dutcher said. “The more comfortable I get with them being on the floor in important minutes, the more opportunities they’ll have to be on the floor. “That’s the fine line with coaches. You have to play them for them to get better, but you have to win games first and foremost.

… They’re basically first-year players and they have to learn the system and play within it and yet still be confident and aggressive, and that takes time. But they’re all on the right track. ”