The 5-foot-8,175-pound sophomore has been a breakout star for SDSU this season.

The Aztecs’ Javion Kinnard walks off the field with teammates after the Aztecs’ 26-13 loss to James Madison at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The facility in Nashville was renamed in 2020 to honor a correctional officer killed in the line of duty. It is a maximum security facility that houses all levels of custody.

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“My mom was incarcerated when I was born,” Kinnard said. “She had me when she was locked up in prison, in the prison hospital. My granny had to come and get me. So to this day, I call my granny mama.

Growing up, we used to go visit my mom. ” To this day, Kinnard isn’t sure why she was incarcerated then, saying: “I know my mom was on the run for a while, but I think she just had a lot of pending charges. I don’t know exactly.

“When I was 6 or 7, she got out and found her place to live. When it was time to go move with her, I didn’t want to go. I remember crying to my granny, like, I didn’t know this lady. But my granny made me go.

It got better over time, and I got to know my mom like a mom. ” Kinnard, a 5-foot-8,175-pound sophomore, has been a breakout star for SDSU this season. He entered Saturday night’s game at Boise State with the team lead in rushing, highlighted by his 181-yard performance against James Madison. His on-field success comes from humble beginnings.

His mother was incarcerated; his father has not been part of his life.

“Where I’m from, it wasn’t a good neighborhood at all,” Kinnard said. “But the people around me made sure I didn’t do what they did. They made sure I wasn’t outside too late. Especially my uncles, if it was getting late, they’d say, ’What are you doing?

Why are you out here? ’ They made sure my head space was in the right place.

“My uncles, my auntie, they made sure I wasn’t doing the wrong thing. And my granny, she was my rock. I don’t know what I’d do without my granny. ” Kinnard, who turned 19 in September, has an older brother and sister and a younger brother and sister.

Often, he was responsible for getting the younger ones up and off to school. That meant showing up late sometimes at Nashville’s Pearl-Cohn High School, or having to miss football practice after school because of family obligations. His gym class was moved to first period to avoid missing a regular class. Accommodations were also made for him to make up missed schoolwork so he could get all the credits he needed to graduate.

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“It was kind of taking a toll,” Kinnard said. “I wouldn’t practice some of the week, but I’d play in the game on Friday. … I had a great coach, Tony Brunetti, and, like I said, my mom’s dealing with incarceration, so he’s kind of been with me. He’s like a father figure to all the players.

He’d say,’I’ll see you when you get back. ’ … Being one of the top people from the area in sports, everybody on the outside looking in always thinks we’ve got it the best. It was never like that. ” Javion Kinnard #21 of San Diego State runs the ball against Washington State during their game at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 in San Diego, California.

He was Rams’ fifth-string running back as a true freshman. Injuries to some of those ahead of him provided an opportunity, though he had more receptions than rushes last season. When Colorado State made a coaching change after the season, there was little effort to retain him, and Kinnard entered the transfer portal.

Kinnard opened the season as the backup to senior Lucky Sutton, then got an opportunity when Sutton suffered an ankle injury the second week of the season. A breakout performance came against James Madison. Kinnard rushed 33 times for 181 yards and caught four passes for 70 yards. His 251 all-purpose yards were the most by an Aztecs player since Rashaad Penny had 283 yards in the 2017 Armed Forces Bowl.

Kinnard has shared the backfield with Sutton ever since, providing SDSU with a solid 1-2 punch in the running game. Kinnard leads the team with 127 carries for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He has 10 catches for another 92 yards.

“Immediately on the field, I could see by his skill set that he was a really talented back,” Sutton said. “I really enjoy sharing the same room with him. “When you have two complementary backs, it’s hard to prepare for that. It’s been amazing.

… He’s very dangerous. I’m really excited to see what he does in the future. ”“He’s phenomenal,” Lewis said.

“It’s a product of choice. There’s plenty of people that we know who come from what we would call a negative start in life or a disadvantage in life that excel. There are others that come from incredible privilege and fail. That has to do with the humility of the individual and the character of the individual and the maturity of the individual to make the proper choices to define who they’re going to become.

” Maybe most rewarding for Lewis is to see a player “change the trajectory of his life” and influence others in a positive way.

“He’s got a bunch of siblings, nieces and nephews that look up to him,” Lewis said, “and he is showing, as a role model, that this path is possible. And I think that’s incredibly impactful. ” Javion Kinnard #21 of San Diego State scores a touchdown against Washington State during their game at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 in San Diego, California.

SDSU running backs coach Darian Hagan sees something of himself in Kinnard.

“He’s really, really dynamic with the football in his hands,” said Hagan, who quarterbacked Colorado to the 1990 national championship. “He catches the ball, he can do some things, but he has unbelievable vision. He sees it, and he takes advantage of the angles. Most people see it, but they can’t take advantage of the angles.

”“You try to teach them to get their eyes in the right place,” Hagan said.

“I was taught this early in my coaching career: you teach their alignment, you teach their assignment, and if you’ve got somebody real special, you back the hell up, don’t say anything else. “That’s what I try to do with him, and Lucky . He’s special. I tell him, I was the same player.

I see it, and I hit it. ”“In my opinion, it’s all about where you come from,” Hagan said.

“You come from the streets, you played in the streets, you see angles, you see where people coming from. He came from the inner city of Nashville. I came from the inner city of L.A. … “I was walking about two weeks ago at 10:30 at night and out of the corner of my eye, I see somebody flash.

It was somebody on a scooter. Instantly, I thought, ‘Go to my right. ’ You know what I mean? With him, it’s the same thing.

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He sees stuff before it happens. And that’s what makes a good running back: natural instincts. ” Sports was a way out for Hagan in his youth. He sees that Kinnard realizes what it could do for him and his family.

“He understands that the way for him to make it in life is not the stuff that other people around him did, and that’s the same thing with myself,” Hagan said. “I talk to him about that all the time. I think his mom, when she came with him on his official visit, she saw that and she felt comfortable with our culture and our environment here in San Diego, that he could survive.

” Kinnard has been a 3.0 student for the first time, Hagan said. And Kinnard has been so good on the field that already the feelers from Power Four programs are coming from third-party sources. Offers could approach seven figures before the transfer portal opens in January. The Aztecs will probably be able to afford half that in their efforts to retain Kinnard.

Their hope is that Kinnard will see what cornerback Chris Johnson saw — that he doesn’t need to leave to realize his dreams. Johnson turned down a substantially higher offer from a Pour Four school, knowing there was a featured role and development for him at SDSU. Johnson was an All-American last season. The Miami Dolphins made him a first-round pick in last spring’s NFL Draft.

“I’m concerned,” Hagan said about other tams trying to poach his player, “but at the same time, I think our relationship will win out over all that stuff. My main thing is: Do you want to be a face of a program, or do you want to be a depth piece?

“If you want to be a depth piece, then go be a depth piece. If you want to be the man, because the man is leaving, stay here. ” San Diego State running back Javion Kinnard rushed for 181 yards against James Madison and added another 70 yards receiving.

Two years ago, Kinnard’s mother was arrested along with three other people and charged with conspiracy to transport drugs and tamper with evidence. It was one of the scariest moments of Kinnard’s life.

“We had a drug bust at the home, and I was the only one at the house,” said Kinnard, whose mom was picked up at another location. “I wasn’t at school that day because I was going to have to take my siblings. The DEA circled the house, all their green suits. I didn’t really know what to do.

” He answered the door. He was told to get on the ground. He was handcuffed. He was released when it was determined that he was not involved.

The case has taken 2 1/2 years to wind through the courts. In September, Kinnard wrote a two-page letter on his mom’s behalf and spoke to the judge.

“I basically said she knew she was wrong and whatever they chose to do with her, she’s ready to get through this and get past this and get it behind her,” he said. “I said she was incarcerated when I was born and we didn’t have the best relationship, and also that we didn’t always have a lot growing up, but she put clothes on our backs and we had a roof over our heads.

“You could tell the judge, she almost came to tears. I was on a Zoom call. She said she could tell I’m a good young man, in a good headspace. ” Kinnard said his mother, who faced up to eight years, received a four-year sentence.

He said he thought the judge was fair and believed his letter helped her get a reduced sentence.

“My mom thanked me for everything and said it could have been worse,” Kinnard said. “Our relationship hasn’t been the best, and it sucks. It’s definitely tough … but she’s a good woman. At the end of the day, she’s still my mom.

“I look at it now like I’ll do my part, do good and make sure she can come home to anything and everything that she wants. ” A few months after arriving at SDSU, Kinnard stood up in front of a room full of his teammates and told them his story. He was nervous, he said. But he also felt like it was a way for him to grow and maybe make a difference in someone else’s life.

“I know people that went through worse than me,” Kinnard said. “I’ve got to make a good name for myself. Now, I’m in a situation with a bigger role. I’ve never been that type of vocal leader.

I’ve always led by actions. I realize that I can help us out now.

“I went through so much, just no choice but to believe in God. I try to talk to God every day, try to talk to my people as much as I can, and just do the right thing. Seek God, and he will seek you back. I look at this as motivation to not want to go back to where I was.

I always try to keep in mind to do the right thing. ”