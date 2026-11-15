SDSU Football Managing Roster Shifts Ahead of Season Finale

San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis discusses the necessity of early transfer portal conversations and roster evaluation as the team navigates player departures and retention during the final stretch of the season.

player ready... The salute is a tradition at the final home game of the season. This game will be followed by at least two more contests, so there’s still plenty of chance to say so long to the seniors.

There’s another significant group of players leaving the team who weren’t recognized, mostly because they still haven’t been identified. That group includes those who will enter the transfer portal after the season. Time was, coaches waited until after the season before assessing who’s coming and who’s going. That’s too late to wait in this era of player movement.

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The Aztecs began having conversations during their off week — and even earlier for some players — to get a sense of where things stand on the roster.

“We’re in the back third ,” SDSU coach Sean Lewis said, “where you want to get ahead of some things because you know that other people are reaching out. There’s enough tape out there that other people, through whatever third-party entities, are having conversations .

“You would be naive not to have those conversations with someone who is already in your program when you know that other people outside your program are doing it. ” SDSU wide receiver/kicker returner Jaylon Hawkins, running back Javion Kinnard, cornerback Mike Lindsay, punter Tashi Dorje and kicker Cooper DiLeva are the most notable standouts the Aztecs hope to retain on their 2027 roster.

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On the other side of the coin are players expected to move on, either because they didn’t measure up to expectations or they are seeking greener pastures. SDSU had three dozen players enter the transfer portal after the 2025 season.

“At the end of the day, we’re building a championship program,” Lewis said, “and you’re constantly assessing, you’re constantly developing, you’re constantly evaluating, who’s on that trajectory to help us win a Pac-12 championship, and who may not, and we’ll make roster moves accordingly. ”While plans for 2027 are in their formative stages, one key component is how much money the Aztecs have available to build their roster. And a question: Can they stay financially competitive with their Pac-12 peers?

They went from $1.5 million in 2024 to $3 million last year and nearly $6 million this year. The goal is to double it again as the Aztecs attempt to keep up in the conference. SDSU was in the neighborhood this season with other Pac-12 teams, with most reportedly spending in the $6-7 million range. According to some sources, schools like Colorado State, Boise State and Oregon State could be north of $15 million next season.

“I don’t know that there’s a number that you need to get to, but you, obviously, need to be in a competitive ballpark with where your peers are,” Lewis said. “And the simple fact and simple reality is people need to know and understand that rev share dollars, NIL opportunities within our community, the eighth largest city in the country, all of that is necessary to build a championship program these days.

“Anyone who thinks that it’s a want or a desire to have the required rev share or NIL opportunities, it’s a need and a necessity to have that so that you can construct the roster that you need to win at a championship level. ” The nation’s top teams, of course, are in another stratosphere.

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The Athletic reported at the start of the season that six Power Four schools — Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M — had “payrolls” approaching $50 million. Nearly a dozen other schools were projected to be in $40 million range.

“I would like to be in double digits as we continue to go forward,” Lewis said. “It’s never going to be comparable, obviously, to the $50 million rosters that you hear at the P4 level, but when you have known entities within your conference that are going to be closer to 15, you can’t be lagging behind.

… “Obviously, this is a beautiful place and everyone loves living here, but guys are not going to just come to San Diego for free to live in San Diego on scholarship. There needs to be something in addition to that to get the caliber of talent that we need to consistently retain our guys so that they’re not poached by other people.

And when we need to replace certain holes within the roster, we need to be able to acquire the talent from afar.2,000-yard club SDSU’s Lucky Sutton became the 16th running back in program history to reach 2,000 career rushing yards with an 11-yard carry in the second quarter. Sutton, a Cathedral Catholic High School graduate, picked up most of the yardage last season when he gained 1,297 yards for the Aztecs.

An ankle injury sidelined him for a portion of this season, preventing Sutton from reaching the milestone last month. He went over 500 yards on this season with his first-half efforts against the Aggies. The Aztecs travel to No. 24 Boise State this weekend to conclude Pac-12 play. The Broncos clinched first place in the conference Saturday night, holding on for a 46-41 home win over Oregon State.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen returned from a knee injury and completed 23 of 32 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Broncos wide receiver Rasean Jones had 12 catches for 230 yards and three TDs. Boise State extended its winning streak to nine games. Clinching first place in the Pac-12 means the Broncos will host the Dec. 4 championship game, likely with a CFP berth on the line.