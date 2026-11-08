San Diego State Defeats Colorado 77-66 at Bill Walton Classic Amid Ticket Sales and Statistical Records

San Diego State men's basketball team breaks historical records with 28.5% of points from free throws during double-digit victories, including a win against Colorado at Pechanga Arena.

San Diego State defeated Colorado 77-66 in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, November 7, 2026, securing a double-digit victory that highlights a dramatic shift in the team's offensive identity. The Aztecs have redefined their scoring profile through aggressive play that has fundamentally altered their statistical output and set new benchmarks for free throw attempts. Coach Brian Dutcher emphasized that this new approach stems from guards capable of attacking the basket and playing off two feet, combined with a strong interior presence from Tae Simmons and Bear Cherry. This combination creates frequent opportunities to reach the foul line, a tactic that has proven highly effective early in the campaign and has caught the attention of analysts tracking college basketball metrics.

The statistical significance of San Diego State's aggressive strategy is underscored by Kenpom data, which tracks historical performance for college programs. The team has already attempted 65 free throws through two games, with 45 of those attempts occurring in the first half of the Colorado matchup alone. This volume establishes a new benchmark for aggression under the current coaching staff and represents the highest percentage of points coming from the free-throw line in the 31-year history of the metric. At 28.5%, this figure significantly exceeds the national average of 20.6% and marks a substantial departure from previous seasons where free throw production was minimal. Two years ago, only 17.6% of points came from the line, and the program has seen lows of 16.7% in the last decade.

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Individual performances have driven this aggregate success, with specific players contributing heavily to the total count of attempts and made shots. Sophomore guard Chance Gladden went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line during the matchup against Colorado, showcasing exceptional reliability from the stripe. Bear Cherry and Latrell Davis have each attempted 10 free throws through the opening two games, while four other players have attempted at least six apiece. This distribution indicates a team-wide commitment to attacking the rim rather than relying on a single scorer, creating a balanced offensive threat that opponents must defend with physicality. The asterisk to these records is that officials historically blow more whistles in the first month of the season, and players eventually adjust, meaning these numbers may come down as the season progresses.

Latrell Davis, who is averaging 21.5 points per game, attributed the success to a deliberate attempt to dictate the pace and physicality of the game. He stated that the team is trying to control the defense instead of reacting to it, actively testing the officiating crew to determine how many calls they will issue. Davis noted that if officials are calling frequent fouls, the team intends to continue attacking rather than changing their strategy, believing that referees are unlikely to randomly stop calling contact. He described the approach as playing more aggressively and trying to dictate the defense, noting that the refs were calling a lot of fouls during the game and that the team would keep attacking because those calls are not going to stop randomly.

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Chance Gladden echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that multiple players on the roster desire to get into the paint and make physical plays. He highlighted that the willingness of various teammates to draw fouls and seek contact provides a significant offensive advantage, especially when the team can spread the floor with three-point shooters. San Diego State is making 42.1% of their three-pointers, which opens driving lanes and deters help defense. This collective mindset allows the Aztecs to exploit defensive weaknesses and generate high-percentage scoring opportunities from close range, regardless of three-point shooting efficiency. Teams that shoot more free throws, statistics continually show, win more, making this a strategically sound, if sometimes gritty, approach to the game.

While the team performed well on the court, the Bill Walton Classic highlighted significant challenges regarding fan attendance and ticket pricing at Pechanga Arena. The announced attendance for the 14,000-seat venue was 3,432 spectators, which paled in comparison to the 3,669 fans who attended a University of California San Diego game at the smaller LionTree Arena. Although the venues differed in size and context, with UCSD hosting Homecoming and offering sideline seats from $17 to $35, the disparity raised questions about the accessibility of San Diego State home games. Ticket prices for the Bill Walton Classic ranged from $78 for upper-level seats to $184 for lower-bowl seats, with an additional $37 for parking, creating a financial barrier for many local fans.

Even with a 20% discount code offered prior to the event and free tickets provided as part of a blood drive promotion, approximately only 2,500 fans were present inside the arena. Fans expressed frustration over the cost, with one attendee describing the turnout as embarrassing and noting that prices were too high for average families to justify attending a non-conference game. The fan cited that his wife would have attended if prices were in the $40 range, suggesting that a few thousand more fans might have been present. University officials acknowledged the economic pressures facing potential attendees, citing limited disposable income in the current climate and the difficulty for season ticket holders to spend an additional hundred dollars or more to attend specific events.

Coach Brian Dutcher echoed those sentiments afterward when asked about the sparse crowd, acknowledging that it was not a cheap seat for those who wanted to support the team. He noted that the economy being the way it is, there is not as much disposable income, and if fans are spending a significant amount on season tickets, it is tough on people to pay extra for one-off games. Dutcher emphasized that he knows the fans love the team and support them, but sometimes these non-conference events are tough to spend that extra money on. The issue may go beyond prices, as the ticketing structure for these events is managed through AXS.com rather than the athletic department's standard TicketMaster link, potentially limiting visibility and ease of purchase for some attendees.

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The Aztecs are scheduled to play another neutral-court game in the county against New Mexico State next Sunday at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. This venue has a capacity of 6,000 seats, offering a more intimate setting than the previous matchup, and ticket prices for that game range from $34 to $91, with an additional $25 for parking. Unlike previous home games, the New Mexico State matchup is not part of the season-ticket package and is not available through the athletic department's standard website link. San Diego State is aligned with TicketMaster for its main ticketing operations, while both the Bill Walton Classic and the upcoming game are managed through AXS.com. A week out, the ticket map for Frontwave indicates only a few hundred seats have been sold, suggesting continued challenges in filling arenas for these special events.

Despite the attendance concerns, the primary purpose of the Bill Walton Classic was accomplished, honoring a San Diego icon and strengthening ties with Colorado. Coach Tad Boyle of Colorado thanked San Diego State for the invitation, noting that his team knew they were playing a San Diego team and came out of the goodness of their heart to honor Bill Walton. Boyle, who spent 13 years in the Pac-12 where Walton was a media mouthpiece, shared stories about Walton's impact on college basketball, including a time he spoke to his team about Bill Russell. Boyle expressed hope that this is the first of many Bill Walton Classics and credited San Diego State on the organization of the event, despite wishing his team had represented better on the court.

The Aztecs will look to build on their statistical success and aggressive playing style as they face new opponents in varying venue environments. The combination of historic free throw volume, defensive physicality, and a team-wide commitment to attacking the rim has redefined their early season identity. While the financial and logistical challenges of hosting special events remain, the on-court performance suggests a team that is confident in its ability to dictate games and exploit defensive weaknesses. The upcoming match against New Mexico State will provide an opportunity to see if this aggressive style can sustain success as the season progresses and adjustments are made by opponents and officials alike.