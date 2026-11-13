SDPD allegedly used ALPR tech to track officer and domestic violence victim

The San Diego Police Department used automated license plate reader technology to track a domestic violence victim during an internal affairs investigation involving an SDPD officer, the office of San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo said Thursday.

Flock license plate reader and camera with solar panel against a blue sky, Pleasant Hill, California, April 16, 2026. The San Diego Police Department used automated license plate reader technology to track a domestic violence victim during an internal affairs investigation involving an SDPD officer, the office of San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo said Thursday.

SDPD Detective Sergeants assigned to Internal Affairs used ALPR technology in six administrative investigations involving specific allegations of employee misconduct, SDPD Communications Manager Ashley Nicholes said.

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"The Department's current use policy allows the system to be used for 'legitimate law enforcement purposes,' while the Department's procedure authorizes its use for 'official investigations. ,'" Nicholes added.

"For example, the Department uses ALPR to help locate missing people and respond to public safety emergencies," Nicholes said. "Investigating specific allegations of officer misconduct falls within those authorized uses. " Nicholes said SDPD had previously publicly announced that allegations of ALPR misuse will be investigated. "ALPR and all investigative tools aren’t just used to look for evidence of wrongdoing.

They also look for information that helps establish what happened. That can include using ALPR to corroborate statements from victims and witnesses, verify timelines, or confirm locations. Those searches are part of conducting a thorough investigation, not an indication that the victim is suspected of a crime," Nicholes said.

"The department does not use ALPR to routinely monitor employees or the public or conduct phishing expeditions. Its use in administrative investigations has been tied to specific allegations of misconduct," she said.

City Councilmember Raul Campillo withdraws support for city's ALPR contract with Flock Following the discovery, Campillo called for the suspension of the city's automated license plate reader program following discovery of the San Diego Police Department's alleged involvement in tracking a domestic violence victim during an internal affairs investigation involving an SDPD officer. By withdrawing his support, Campillo -- who has backed the city's ALPR contract with Flock in the recent past -- may be enough for a veto-proof majority on the council to terminate the contract.

"I have supported ALPRs because they are a proven tool for preventing and solving serious crimes in our San Diego community," Campillo said. "But my support has never been unconditional. I made it unequivocally clear that if the trust we place in those responsible for managing this technology and its data is violated, I cannot continue to support the program in its current form.

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"Learning that the police department used ALPRs inappropriately to surveil one of their own and a member of the public calls the entire program into question. Public trust is not optional, and accountability is not negotiable. A tool intended to protect our community cannot be allowed to become a means of inappropriate surveillance.

Until these serious concerns are fully addressed and the safeguards necessary to prevent further misuse are demonstrated, I am withdrawing my support, and I am demanding that the program be immediately suspended and an audit be conducted of its use within our police department to understand the extent which it has been misused.

"voted to end the contract with Flock Safety for ALPR technology . That decision must be confirmed by the full City Council, but the tide shifted in that body since it approved the controversial contract in 2023 and several times since. Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who voted multiple times for the Flock contract and ALPR technology, changed course in October, saying they are causing too much fear in local communities.

His and Campillo's change could be enough to push the council to a 6-3 majority in favor of terminating the contract, enough to override any possible mayoral veto.

"The Trump administration and ICE and their un-American, anti- immigrant brutality have created a police state in many of our communities," Whitburn said last month. "Many people worry Flock cameras are being used in that crackdown. Families are afraid of being separated. Workers are afraid of being targeted on their way to work.

Parents are afraid of what could happen when they take their children to school. American citizens have been detained. These are our neighbors, and they deserve to feel safe in their own city.

" Mayor Gloria has not yet commented on the SDPD alleged misuse of the technology, but has supported it as a tool for law enforcement. "Automated License Plate Readers are helping San Diego police solve serious crimes, recover stolen vehicles and property, and locate missing people," he said in October. "Taking this proven tool away from our officers would be a serious mistake and a step backward for public safety.

"Elected leaders shouldn't be making life easier for criminals," Gloria said. "We should be making it easier for our constituents. That's why I urge the full City Council to preserve this important public safety tool and allow the established oversight process to work.

"filed a lawsuit against the city and the San Diego Police Department seeking to halt the city's use of ALPRs. The suit alleges that through its network of at least 500 ALPR cameras, San Diego is violating the California Constitution by infringing on citizens' privacy rights.

The suit seeks to have a court order the cessation of the city's use of ALPR technology, to uninstall all street-light cameras and associated hardware, and to delete all data collected by ALPRs and street-light cameras.

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"The city of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department's ALPR system is an invasive, around-the-clock mass-surveillance technology that can reveal intimate details of a person's life," said Samantha Itazawa, advancing justice staff attorney at the ACLUF-SDIC. "This information can demonstrate travel patterns of individuals as they go to work, drop their children off at school, or attend a house of worship, doctor's office or protest.

This widespread collection of ALPR information poses serious threats to communities' privacy and freedom of movement.

"In December 2025, the council voted 5-3 to continue using ALPR technology during an annual technology review. Whitburn and Campillo both voted for the technology. Hundreds of San Diegans spoke at the meeting, with the majority in opposition to ALPR technology, but the council took the advice of the SDPD to continue its use, physically tied to the Smart Streetlights contract approved with Ubicquia in 2024.

"Removing a proven public safety tool from our streets is a loss for San Diego communities," he said. "We don't have to guess whether ALPR helps solve crimes. We've seen it work in more than 900 cases, from stolen vehicles and kidnappings to murders.

"For years, San Diego has shown that this technology can be used responsibly, with strict rules, regular audits and strong safeguards to protect people's privacy," Wahl said. "We've put in the work to build that system. Yet we're being told that removing ALPR will somehow improve police staffing, ease fears about immigration enforcement or fix the city's budget problems. It won't accomplish any of those things.

What it will do is make it harder for our officers to solve crimes, find suspects and deliver justice for victims. That's what's at stake.

"The 30 days the SDPD is allowed by local law to keep the data matches La Mesa and National City as the least amount of time in the county. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the cities of Coronado, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Chula Vista allow the data to be kept for a year. In Escondido, that increases to two years.

"I'm not going to deny the effectiveness if you are watching everyone all the time," Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera said last year. "Flock is a proven bad actor who is unwilling or unable to stop their technology from being abused. "For years, San Diegans asked the city to invest in community instead of spending millions on creepy surveillance. The mayor and a majority of the council ignored us," Elo-Rivera said.

"Across the country and here at home, those concerns have been proven right -- improper data sharing, misuse of the technology and false arrests. " In June, as the council and the mayor's office worked to create a balanced budget, Flock cameras again came under scrutiny. Several council members felt there was an unfair juxtaposition between defunding libraries and recreation centers and the $2 million ALPR contract with Flock.

"License plate readers being directly opposed to children and families is a false comparison and is being done deliberately," Campillo said then. "Criminals who have beat families to death in my district have been caught by this. Who here wants to go tell those families, 'No, your family doesn't get justice?

"' Ultimately, five of the nine-member council voted to leave the contract untouched. Whitburn and Campillo's turn on the issue could be Flock's death knell in the city, depending on November's election.

"When someone calls for assistance, they don't need a Flock camera; they need help to be on the way quickly," Whitburn said. "Let's turn off the cameras and cancel the Flock contract. Let's use the savings to speed up response times when people call for help. "