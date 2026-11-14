House Committee Report Reveals Systemic Antisemitism in Philadelphia School District Curriculum

A House Committee writeUp reveals how the School District of Philadelphia allowed staff to promote antisemitic ideologies through curriculum, citing Ismael Jimenez's leadership and lack of oversight by Superintendent Tony Watlington.

A recent federal investigation by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce has confirmed widespread antisemitism within the School District of Philadelphia, revealing that district employees actively fomented bias while drafting official curricula. The report identifies a systemic failure where radical ideologies justifying violent resistance were embedded into educational materials under the direction of senior administrators.

The investigation highlights how a small group of strategically positioned individuals, including social studies curriculum director Ismael Jimenez, effectively took control of the ninth-largest school district in the United States. These officials exploited an outdated administrative structure to promote materials that legitimize radical groups and incite antisemitism against Jewish students and staff.

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SDP Superintendent Tony Watlington faced intense criticism for failing to provide sufficient supervision over the curriculum director and the resulting educational content. The issues within the district became significantly more pronounced following the events of October 7, 2023, leading to a coalition of local parents and the Anti-Defamation League filing a civil rights complaint with the Education Department in early 2024.

The Biden administration investigated these allegations and determined that the district had received repeated and extensive notice of harassment that could create a hostile environment. Despite this knowledge, the SDP failed to take sufficient remedial action, with staff members continuing to utilize classrooms equipped with QR codes linking to terrorist propaganda.

At the center of the controversy is Ismael Jimenez, a leading figure in local teachers' organizations who was appointed social studies curriculum director after the position had been vacant for nine years. Operating with allies such as Keziah Ridgeway, Jimenez ran circles around administrative checks, with decision-makers either sympathizing with their views or failing to grasp the extent of their influence.

A significant portion of the report details the operations of the Caucus of Working Educators, an activist unit within the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers formed to gain union power. This group supported slates of candidates for senior vice president and provided professional development courses denouncing corporate consultants while focusing on fringe political topics like revolution and resistance.

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Although the Caucus of Working Educators did not win union offices, it transitioned its activities to outside activist organizations, establishing the Racial Justice Organizing Committee in 2021. This group issued ten demands to the SDP, including calls for a culturally responsive curriculum, which became associated with controversial and often antisemitic educational materials sparking lawsuits in other states.

By 2024, the Racial Justice Organizing Committee had ceased its official nonprofit status, though it continued to operate with unexplained finances. Leaked texts suggested the organization functioned as a rebranded entity alongside other groups, using the same personnel interchangeably based on circumstance while maintaining its political agenda.

Jimenez, a core member of the Racial Justice Organizing Committee, had held the position of social studies curriculum director for years, using it as a platform for inflammatory statements. He had previously justified Hamas by claiming it was created in response to Israeli land grabs and viewing Israel as an extension of European colonial power.

Following the October 7 attacks, Jimenez refused to condemn the Hamas murders, stating that the violence did not happen out of the blue but resulted from denied voices. His rhetoric also extended to Jewish victims of violence outside the immediate conflict, suggesting that groups aligning with American policy should expect similar violence directed at them.

The report also highlights the role of Adam Sanchez, a former SDP teacher and managing editor of Rethinking Schools magazine, who worked with current SDP employees to write lessons for the Teaching Palestine curriculum. These lessons pitched specific perspectives on the Israel-Palestinian conflict that have been criticized for lacking balance and promoting extremist viewpoints.

Sanchez publicly bragged about working with Jimenez to craft the SDP's African American studies curriculum, as well as lessons for Rethinking Schools that were used in Philadelphia schools. This collaboration occurred despite Sanchez facing scrutiny from Congress for an antisemitic presentation he gave to the New Jersey Education Association.

Another social studies curriculum specialist, Deborah Wei, is listed on the Zinn Education Project's staff webpage as a teach truth campaign organizer. Released documents indicate that Wei has expressed views aligning with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and criticized the school board for the congressional investigation into the district.

The SDP's instructional guide for social studies teachers revolves around decolonizing the curriculum, with Settler Colonialism presented as a key focus. Israel is depicted as the epitome of this phenomenon, a narrative used to justify attacks on it and frame Jewish identity as part of an oppressive colonial structure.

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SDP reached a resolution agreement with the federal government that required open hangings of Free Palestine posters in classrooms. The agreement also addressed the presence of QR codes linking to terrorist propaganda, signaling a deepening rather than receding affiliation with problematic organizations within the district.

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators have gathered outside the National Education Association's annual convention in Philadelphia to discuss Israel, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, and the inclusion of Nakba education in school curricula. These public demonstrations reflect the broader political tensions influencing the district's internal policies.

The Movement School, a radical activist organization that aims to create a revolutionary pipeline into K-12 schools, has connections to the SDP ecosystem. Its lead coordinator has made inflammatory statements, and the organization runs programs that align with the activist goals of certain SDP staff members.

The pattern of behavior within the district shows a key administrator enabling a group of fringe activists to operate with minimal supervision. Conflicts of interest between SDP employees and outside organizations were rampant, and those supposed to supervise failed to hold them accountable despite parental complaints and national news stories.

Superintendent Watlington told Congress that Jimenez is being terminated and that the SDP is implementing a standardized social studies curriculum written by national experts. This development represents a necessary and significant progress in addressing the systemic issues identified by the federal investigation.

The investigation revealed that teachers have no business communicating with children on private chats, yet SDP teachers had Signal chats including students to discuss their activism. One chat member exposed students to images celebrating the October 7 terrorist attacks, highlighting a severe breach of professional conduct and school rules.

The SDP did not require sufficient transparency for curriculum or teacher trainings, did not enforce social media policies, and did not take into account conflicts of interest. This lack of oversight allowed the pattern of indoctrination to develop, failing to fulfill students' fundamental right to a secular and unbiased education.

Watlington stated that the goal is to teach students how to think, not what to think, an admirable goal that was undermined by the failure to prevent political advocacy from masquerading as education. The prolonged failure to act should haunt anyone who believes that children should not be pawns for political advocates.

More from the report indicates that the SDP's lessons need to be understood to put a stop to this recurring pattern. Such an ecosystem with little accountability should never have been allowed to develop, and policies must be changed to ensure transparency and accountability in future educational practices.