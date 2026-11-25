San Diego Gas & Electric has announced a significant change to a power line proposal that would have run through Temecula, opting instead for another route after months of backlash from city residents.

San Diego Gas & Electric has announced a significant change to a power line proposal that would have run through Temecula, opting instead for another route after months of backlash from city residents.

, a 150-mile system of 500-kilovolt transmission lines and tower structures from the Imperial Valley substation, through Anza-Borrego State Park and into Temecula before ending near the San Onofre power plant in Orange County. The new path, dubbed the South Mountain Route, has the same start and end points, but the route varies slightly.

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Instead of passing through Riverside County and Temecula, it diverts near San Diego County's Palomar Mountain, running south of the mountain and through Valley Center and Fallbrook. In a statement, an SDG&E spokesperson said the decision followed a year of analysis, community engagement and selection of alternative routes.

"Based on what we learned, we plan to propose the South Mountain Route in our application to the California Public Utilities Commission by the end of this year," the statement said. "This route has the potential to minimize certain environmental impacts and address engineering challenges.

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" Temecula mayor sends scathing message to power company after"dog and pony show" meeting for power line proposalto change the primary proposed route from Temecula, they vowed to continue fighting until the route was completely removed from consideration. "The City of Temecula remains steadfast in its opposition to any route that would bring 500-kV transmission lines through Temecula Valley, and especially through Temecula Creek," said a statement from Mayor Jessica Alexander.

"While we are encouraged that Temecula is no longer the preferred or proposed alignment, our work is not finished. The City will continue advocating until the Riverside County Alternative is removed from consideration entirely.

"to the project since May, when a city council meeting was flooded with people denouncing plans to build the power line system through the city. In the months since, Riverside County leaders have Opponents say that the power lines posed significant risk to Temecula.

They have raised concerns over wildfire risks and health concerns, also adding that the nearly 200-foot tall towers would tarnish the city's rural appeal and invaluable wine country while passing by thousands of homes and several schools and parks.

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"This news is a testament to the voices of Temecula residents, who have consistently shown up and spoken up since this project became known to them earlier this year," a statement from Save Temecula said. "However, the fight isn't over. ... Temecula would also be in the shadow of the line's submitted preferred route, which would increase wildfire danger to Temecula and surrounding communities.

There is no reason to build massive utility infrastructure through any communities or environmentally and culturally sensitive lands when safer, more modern alternatives exist.

" SDG&E officials say the plan is necessary as California's electricity needs continue to grow. They say the project would increase the state's supply of renewable energy and lessen strain on the power grid while lowering costs and increasing reliability. The Golden Pacific Powerlink wasby the California Independent System Operator in 2023. If approved by state officials, it would begin construction in 2029 with a projected completion date and start of service in 2032.