SD Writerz Founder Larry Conde Transforms Logan Walls into Public Gallery

Larry Conde founded SD Writerz to turn Logan Heights into a walking art gallery, expanding murals beyond Chicano Park with community-driven painting events.

On October 8, 2026, Larry Conde stands before a vibrant mural in the Logan Heights neighborhood, marking the tangible results of years spent converting blank urban spaces into cultural assets. Conde, the founder and director of SD Writerz, launched the organization in 2019 to formalize the work he and his peers had been doing for over a decade. The collective aims to transform the area into an extensive outdoor gallery where residents and visitors can experience art simply by walking through local alleys.

Expanding Murals Beyond Chicano Park Boundaries

Before SD Writerz gained traction, mural art in the region was largely confined to the famous Chicano Park. Conde explains that his initial crew of misfit artists began painting other walls in Logan Heights using their own funds. The project grew organically as residents approached the group, requesting they paint specific homes and buildings. The city eventually relaxed strict permitting rules, allowing artists to secure permission directly from property owners without enduring bureaucratic hurdles. This regulatory shift enabled the group to legitimize their efforts and coordinate large-scale painting initiatives.

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Organizing Community Painting Parties and Events

SD Writerz operates as a studio providing space for artists to develop their craft through painting parties, mural collaborations, and workshops in mixed media and sculpture. Conde reports having more artists than available walls, with a membership exceeding 300 people who bring their own supplies. The organization hosts themed events, such as desert or jungle concepts, inviting participants to contribute to designated alleyways. Conde emphasizes that the group does not charge artists for participation, focusing instead on fostering creativity and skill development within the community.

Addressing Gentrification and Local Resistance

Conde notes a tension between artistic preservation and gentrification, observing that some groups arrive only after artists have improved the neighborhood. He argues that long-term residents have done the hard work of beautification, yet newcomers often seek to move in or open businesses after the transformation is complete. This dynamic highlights the complex relationship between community-led art initiatives and broader urban development pressures. The group continues to advocate for their role in shaping the neighborhood's identity against these shifting tides.

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Integrating Global Graffiti Networks with Local Roots

In addition to local projects, Conde collaborates with a global network of graffiti artists to promote urban art expression worldwide. These connections include events in various cities and featured live mural productions leading up to San Diego Comic-Con during the summer. Conde, who also works as a building engineer in downtown San Diego, lives in Logan Heights with his girlfriend, Olga Squbski. He reflects on his roots in a graffiti crew during the early 1990s, noting the evolution of the art form from underground activity to mainstream acceptance.

Future Outlook for Public Art in San Diego

The organization continues to seek new walls and themes for its extensive roster of talent. By maintaining a welcoming environment for all participants, SD Writerz ensures that the public art scene remains accessible to diverse creators. The group's efforts have successfully turned Logan Heights into a bold, beautiful gallery that reflects the community's resilience and creativity. Conde's vision remains focused on using art to foster expression and pride within the neighborhood he grew up in.