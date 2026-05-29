Scuba Show Returns to Long Beach Convention Center

Scuba Show, North America's largest consumer scuba diving expo, returns to the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, with exhibits, seminars, workshops, and hands-on experiences.

Scuba Show , North America's largest consumer scuba diving expo, returns to the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31 , with exhibits, seminars, workshops, and hands-on experiences .

The two-day expo will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, at the Long Beach Convention Center. With interactive try-dive experiences, expert presentations, and activities for all ages, Scuba Show is the ultimate destination for divers and ocean enthusiasts alike, organizers said. The show is in its 39th iteration and is under new ownership this year.

Over a decade ago, Mark Young - who also owned and ran California Diving News - took over the Scua Show from founders Kim and Dale Sheckler. Last year marked Young's last time organizing the show before handing it over to UK-based Rork Media this year. The media company is cofounded by Ross Arnold and Mark Evans.

Rork Media has already established UK and Sydney shows as well, and will be adding a show to the East Coast this year as well in Atlantic City. Scuba Show, North America's largest consumer scuba diving expo, has a new owner this year, UK-based Rork Media. Mark Evans is one of the cofounders of the media company.

The Try Dive Pool is one of the highlights of the Scuba Show - North America's largest consumer scuba diving expo - giving visitors the chance to experience diving firsthand in a safe, controlled environment. Scuba Show returns to the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31.

The Try Dive Pool is one of the highlights of the Scuba Show. Visitors have the opportunity to experience diving firsthand in a safe, controlled environment for anyone to try - from beginners to qualified divers. It is first-come, first-served, and guests must bring their own swimwear and towel, but all scuba equipment is provided.

The Scuba Show will be in Long Beach on Saturday, May 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $33 for a single day, with unlimited re-entry to the expo. Children under 16 can enter the expo for free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the official website of the Scuba Show.

This year's event will feature more than 300 exhibitors, showcasing the latest scuba gear, dive destinations, underwater photography equipment, training programs, and ocean conservation initiatives. Something new this year is that attendees will get an opportunity to listen to scuba experts and industry professionals, such as Chris Lemons, who survived a 2021 North Sea diving accident, and Liza Parkinson, a Hollywood stunt performer who has worked on several notable films, including Avatar: The Way of Water.

We've tried to bring some new elements, what we didn't want to do was come in and completely upset the applecart. What we tried to do is all of the elements that people enjoyed of the Scuba Show, we've kept in place but then we've tried to bring added enhancements to make it even more interesting. Another new element this year is a virtual reality wreck-diving zone, Evans said. Attendees can explore the historic Mars shipwreck in Sweden.

Through virtual reality, visitors can experience this iconic shipwreck from a diver's perspective - without getting wet. It's exciting because this is a 39-year-old show, Evans said in an interview on Friday, May 29. It's exciting that we're taking the brand, the Scuba Show brand, which is well established in the U.S., we're taking that to the East Coast with a brand new show on that side.

The two-day event will feature more than 300 exhibitors, showcasing the latest scuba gear, dive destinations, underwater photography equipment, training programs, and ocean conservation initiatives. This weekend, it's anticipated that nearly 7,000 people are expected to attend the show, Evans said. The Scuba Show has drawn thousands to Long Beach each year





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scuba Show Long Beach Convention Center May 30-31 Exhibits Seminars Workshops Hands-On Experiences Try-Dive Experiences Expert Presentations Activities For All Ages

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

1 week before election, Long Beach leaders face accountability questions over homeless responseWith just one week before Long Beach voters head to the polls, city leaders are standing by the leadership overseeing the city’s homeless response despite mounting criticism over oversight failures, controversial contracts and rising homelessness.

Read more »

Long Beach woman indicted for trying to grab toddler from strollerProsecutors say Magone ran at the man and began attacking him while trying to take control of the stroller. The two struggled, and the stroller - with the toddler strapped inside - tipped over during the altercation.

Read more »

Home is where the restaurant is: Long Beach's MEHKO moment has arrivedFrom backyard pop-ups to supper clubs, a new generation of home cooks is turning dinner into a lifeline — and a launchpad.

Read more »

Helen Flanagan's Busy Week: Beach Trip, Ex On The Beach, and Family LifeHelen Flanagan, a former Coronation Street star, spent half term in Newquay, Cornwall, with her three children. She also filmed an episode of Lewis Nicholls' Life Stories podcast and was voted off Celebrity Ex On The Beach. She credits her mother with being a huge help with childcare.

Read more »