Scrubs S02E09: My Worthless Peon, S02E10: My Wonderful Life Previews
Here's what's ahead with Scrubs Season 2, with overviews for Dec. 2nd's S02E09: 'My Worthless Peon' & Dec. 9th's S02E10: 'My Wonderful Life.'
Here's what's ahead with Scrubs Season 2, with overviews for Dec. 2nd's S02E09:"My Worthless Peon" & Dec. 9th's S02E10:"My Wonderful Life.
" Scrubs returns to ABC on December 2 with “My Worthless Peon,” as J.D. welcomes back a familiar face and Turk gets a hard basketball reality check. Scrubs follows on December 9 with “My Wonderful Life,” pairing J.D. and Dr. Cox on a tricky Christmas case while Elliot handles ER chaos. Scrubs Season 2 keeps Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke front and center, with John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn returning.
Scrubs Season 2 also adds Keyla Monterroso Mejia and John Higgins, while Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo are not expected back. ), and the gang will be back next week – and we have an early look at what's to come. In December 2nd's S02E09:"My Worthless Peon," a familiar face returns to the hospital, Elliot tries getting her stress levels under control, and Turk gets a reality check on the basketball court.
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