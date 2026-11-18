The Scrubs revival season 2 takes a two-week hiatus in November 2026. Episode 9 airs December 2, followed by the series finale on December 9.

Viewers expecting a new installment of the Scrubs revival on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, must wait another fortnight. The ABC comedy series is observing a scheduled hiatus to accommodate major holiday programming and awards shows. The next episode will not air until December 2, 2026, resetting the weekly broadcast cycle for the final stretch of the season.

Scrubs Revival Season 2 Hiatus Timeline

The cancellation of the November 18 broadcast stems from ABC's decision to air the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards that evening. Lainey Wilson hosts the telecast, marking her third consecutive year leading the production. The event occupies the standard 8 PM Eastern time slot previously reserved for the medical comedy.

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Following the awards show, the network schedules a different type of programming for November 25. ABC will air Mickey's Christmas Carol as part of its traditional holiday lineup. This broadcast blocks the usual Scrubs slot the week before the series returns to the airwaves.

The previous episode, titled My Emergency, aired on November 11, 2026. It marked the eighth installment of the second season. The show has maintained a steady weekly cadence since its premiere on September 30, 2026, making this break the first significant pause in the season two run.

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December Return And Episode Nine Details

Episode nine, titled My Worthless Peon, is confirmed for broadcast on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. The episode returns to the regular 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central time slot on ABC. No official plot synopsis has been released for this specific installment yet.

The second season has received a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes so far. This critical reception follows the strong debut of the revival, which originally premiered in February 2026. Season one earned a 90% score on the same aggregation platform upon its initial run.

Production moved quickly after the first season concluded. ABC ordered a second season consisting of ten episodes in April 2026. Filming commenced shortly after that announcement, allowing the network to schedule the fall premiere in late September.

Series Finale And Christmas Episode Outlook

The ninth episode leads directly into the season finale, which is also the series finale for the time being. The tenth episode, My Wonderful Life, airs on December 9, 2026. This final chapter features a Christmas theme centered around the main characters.

The narrative focuses on J.D. and Dr. Cox handling a difficult medical case during the holiday season. Meanwhile, Elliot faces a chaotic shift in the emergency room. She eventually receives unexpected joy from unknown sources amidst the hospital chaos.

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This concludes the current run of the show on ABC. The network has not announced a renewal for a third season at this time. The revival features the original cast including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley.

Character Arcs And Revival Context

The series operates as a direct continuation of the original show, erasing the ninth season from canon. The revival is set sixteen years after the event known as My Finale. J.D. is currently divorced from Elliot and works as a concierge physician for elderly patients.

A visit to Sacred Heart Hospital reuniting him with former colleagues leads to his appointment as Chief of Medicine. In this role, he oversees the department where Elliot, Turk, Carla, and Dr. Cox continue their work. A new character, Dr. Samantha Sam Tosh, played by Ava Bunn, joins the main cast.

The revival is produced under the showrunning leadership of Bill Lawrence. He helms the project alongside directors Chris Koch, Gail Mancuso, Ken Whittingham, Michael Spiller, and Randall Winston. The writing team includes Aaron Lee, Amy Pocha, and Seth Cohen among others.