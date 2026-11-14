Scrooge McDuck Joins Darkwing Duck Revival Cast

Point Grey Pictures confirms Scrooge McDuck will appear in the upcoming Darkwing Duck series. Mark Hamill voices the title role while Seth Rogen produces and voices Launchpad McQuack.

Scrooge McDuck is officially joining the cast of the upcoming Darkwing Duck revival series. This announcement confirms the presence of Duckburg's wealthiest money hoarder in the new production.

His exact role in the storyline remains undetermined. However, the casting choice for the character is expected to surprise many viewers. Seth Rogen shared these details during a discussion on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast.

Also read Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Receives Lower Critical Scores Than Previous Scrooge Adaptations

Rogen noted that the casting process has been lengthy. He emphasized that the team has been working on the project for years. The animation is described as beautiful and inventive. The series is produced by Rogen's Point Grey Pictures.

Mark Hamill Leads Voice Cast

Mark Hamill will voice the title character of Darkwing Duck. This casting decision marks a significant shift from the original series. Hamill joins a lineup of actors that includes Lizzy Caplan, Lilimar, and Tiffany Shepis.

Seth Rogen will also take on a vocal role. He will voice Launchpad McQuack, the eccentric pilot. Rogen described the overall cast as incredible. He believes it is the most exciting casting he has ever imagined.

Tom Kenny will not be part of this new iteration. He previously voiced Darkwing Duck in the original show. The production team is focusing on a fresh interpretation of the characters.

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Story Expands With Duckie

The official logline reveals that Darkwing Duck has been trapped in an alternate world for 35 years. This new dimension has never heard of his superhero exploits. A rebellious teen named Duckie appears to change this situation.

Duckie knows all about the heroic past of the vigilante. This character shows up to pull Darkwing back into battle. The duo must fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt.

The story involves reuniting with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn, and Morgana. They aim to save the entire universe from danger. This plot point sets the stage for a new adventure.

Character Ages And Mature Tone

Gosalyn Mallard will be aged up in the new series. Her original character was nine years old in the previous show. Darkwing's alter ego, Drake Mallard, will also be older.

This aging up suggests a more mature narrative. The tone might lean closer to adult animation. Disney will need to balance this with its family-friendly reputation.

Recent revivals have shown mixed results. The DuckTales reboot was successful and kid-friendly. This new project aims to distinguish itself with different content.

Production By Point Grey

Point Grey Pictures is leading the production efforts. They have experience with Disney properties. Rogen has been monitoring the development closely.

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The series has taken time to get made. Fans have waited years for updates. The wait may be rewarded with a unique take.

Rogen watched episodes during development. He found the animation to be inventive. The team worked through corporate restructurings to finish the project.

Future Of The Franchise

The revival does not bring back original actors. This signals a clean break from the past. The show aims to find a new audience.

Optimism remains high among fans. The cast brings star power to the roles. Viewers will see how the story unfolds.

Details about other potential projects are scarce. The focus is currently on Duckburg. The terror that flaps in the night returns.

Rogen did not discuss other potential comebacks. The emphasis is on this specific series. The animation style is described as unique.

The production continues to move forward. Fans await the final release date. The characters are set for new adventures.

Scrooge McDuck's role is still a mystery. His presence adds weight to the narrative. The series promises to be different.