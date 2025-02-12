Scrim, Fugitive New Orleans Rescue Dog, Captured After Months on the Run

Scrim, a beloved rescue dog from New Orleans, was captured after evading capture for months. He gained notoriety for his daring escapes and ability to outsmart volunteers tracking his movements.

Scrim, a 17-pound mutt who has become a Louisiana folk hero, first escaped from his adopted family in April and roamed the city for months until he was brought back home. Weeks later, in October, he leaped out of a second-story window in a moment recorded on video that got attention online. A posse of volunteers tracked his movements over 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) using wildlife surveillance cameras and a crowdsourced map of sightings.

The renowned fugitive was ultimately captured in a cat trap, said Michelle Cheramie, the owner of animal rescue nonprofit Zeus’ Rescues who led the mission to find Scrim. Cheramie, a former information technology professional who has devoted her life to caring for animals after losing her home during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has said she was “born to rescue.” The elated Cheramie held Scrim in arms on Tuesday after giving him a much-needed bath. The pooch appeared calm, and a vet found him in good shape. During his first time on the run last year, Scrim suffered lacerations and was found embedded with what appeared to be small bullets.





