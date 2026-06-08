Screwworm cases climb to 4 as Gov. Abbott elevates Texas screwworm response to Level 2

Governor Greg Abbott has elevated Texas's screwworm response to a level two, activating full use of all state resources on the outbreak.

Governor Greg Abbott has elevated Texas's New World Screwworm response to Level 2, activating the full use of all state resources to respond to the outbreak.

The news comes just as the total number of screwworm cases rose to four on Monday, according to state officials.

"I have activated the full use of all state resources to respond to the New World Screwworm threat," Gov. Abbott said.

"The protection of our ranchers, livestock producers, deer breeders, and the Texas economy from this pest is a top priority. We have eradicated this pest before, and we will do it again in close cooperation with our federal partners. Texans should stay alert, check animals daily for wounds, and report any suspected cases immediately.

" At the Governor's direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management requested the following agencies to report to the Texas State Emergency Operations Center:Texans are urged to report any suspected screwworm cases in livestock to the Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242 and report suspected wildlife cases to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 389-4505. Texans can access the latest updates and resources online through the TAHC , TPWD , and United States Department of Agriculture .

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