Screenwriting Instructor and Author Hasley Dies at 78 While Hiking Near Runyon Canyon

Hasley, a former college athlete and UCLA screenwriting instructor, tragically died on June 6 while hiking near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. He was 78. LAFD personnel responded but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No cause of death has been released.

Hasley , a beloved screenwriting instructor and author, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, while hiking near the popular Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.

He was 78 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed his death, stating that it occurred on the trails adjacent to the canyon. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a distress call around midday, with LAFD Air Operations lowering rescuers to the patient. Medical treatment was administered at the scene, but unfortunately, Hasley was pronounced dead.

A total of 26 LAFD personnel were assigned to the incident. Officials have not disclosed a cause of death, citing HIPAA and privacy regulations. The department declined to provide further details when contacted. Hasley's life was marked by a diverse range of accomplishments.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he attended Marshall University, where he excelled as a football player and cross-country runner. After graduation, he transitioned into the world of writing and entertainment. He became a screenwriting instructor at UCLA, where he inspired countless students with his passionate approach to storytelling.

In his official bio, he wrote about his teaching philosophy: 'As your instructor, my goal is to help you develop your own distinct style into a concise and creative screenplay for today's ever-changing marketplace. Let's turn your dreams into reality. In my class, only you can limit yourself.

I hope to form a camaraderie among my students so you will feel safe enough to fall flat on your pages, then pick them up, and improve on what you have already written.

' He often emphasized the thrill of connecting with others through written words. Beyond teaching, Hasley authored a motivational book commissioned by Caitlyn Jenner, whom he met through mutual friends and with whom he formed a fast friendship. The book aimed to inspire readers to pursue their goals. Hasley's own words reflect his dedication: 'There is nothing more thrilling than touching another with the words you have written.

I challenge you to challenge yourself.

' His death has left a void in the Los Angeles hiking and writing communities. Friends and colleagues remember him as a vibrant individual who cherished the outdoors and the art of screenwriting. As investigations continue, authorities ask anyone with information to come forward. The medical examiner will conduct further tests to determine the exact cause of death.

Hasley was born on August 15, 1947, in Pittsburgh. He grew up in a modest neighborhood and showed early athletic prowess. At Marshall University, he not only played football but also ran cross-country, earning accolades for his endurance and team spirit. After college, he pursued a career in writing, eventually moving to Los Angeles to break into the entertainment industry.

He worked on various screenplays before finding his true calling as an educator. His classes at UCLA were highly sought after, known for their supportive yet challenging environment. Students often described him as a mentor who believed in their potential. One former student recalled, 'Professor Hasley taught me to trust my voice.

He said the only limit is the one you set for yourself.

' The incident occurred on a warm Saturday afternoon. Runyon Canyon is a busy hiking spot, popular with locals and tourists alike. The LAFD received a call about a hiker in distress. Given the rugged terrain, they deployed a helicopter to winch rescuers down.

Despite their efforts, Hasley could not be revived. The area was cordoned off for several hours as investigators worked. The news of his death spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of grief on social media. Many expressed shock, remembering his kindness and vitality.

In addition to his teaching, Hasley was an avid outdoorsman. He often combined his love for nature with writing, finding inspiration in the trails of Southern California. His motivational book, co-developed with Caitlyn Jenner, focused on overcoming obstacles and achieving personal greatness. Jenner paid tribute to him in a statement, saying, 'Hasley was a dear friend and a brilliant writer.

He helped me articulate my journey in a way that resonated with many. His loss is devastating.

' The book remains a testament to his ability to inspire. The Los Angeles community is planning a memorial hike in his honor. The UCLA Screenwriting Department will hold a tribute event. Hasley is survived by his family, including his wife of 50 years, two children, and three grandchildren.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Marshall University athletic fund or the UCLA Film School scholarship program





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