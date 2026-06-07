ScreenRant's Coffee Chats: Intimate Conversations with Hollywood Stars Over Coffee

ScreenRant's Coffee Chats is an interview series where host Liam Crowley sits down with prominent actors and creators in New York City cafes for casual, in-depth conversations. The series explores current projects like Spider-Noir, The Last of Us, and Percy Jackson season 2, while uncovering behind-the-scenes stories, personal anecdotes, and career insights from guests including Lamorne Morris, Joel Kinnaman, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more.

ScreenRant's Coffee Chats is a new interview series filmed in New York City cafes where host Liam Crowley sits down with major Hollywood talent for relaxed, coffee-fueled conversations that explore both their current projects and personal anecdotes.

The series aims to provide an intimate, informal setting that often reveals behind-the-scenes details and personal insights not typically found in traditional interviews. The first season features a diverse lineup of actors and creators from film, television, and streaming, covering major franchises like Spider-Noir, For All Mankind, The Last of Us, and Percy Jackson, as well as original projects such as KPop Demon Hunters.

Episodes frequently delve into genre homages, on-set experiences, and future ambitions, with guests discussing everything from specific scene challenges to broader career philosophies. For instance, Lamorne Morris reflects on the noir influences in Spider-Noir and shares casting secrets from New Girl, while Joel Kinnaman recounts memorable stories from the DCU and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. Walker Scobell talks about the pressures and excitement of Percy Jackson season 2 and his growing interest in directing.

The series also highlights emerging talent like Ben Wang, who discusses his role in Karate Kid: Legends and Jackie Chan's mentorship, alongside established figures like Bryce Dallas Howard, who covers her documentary Pets and teases a mysterious Star Wars creature. Each conversation is structured to feel organic, often touching on the guests' daily routines, favorite beverages, and personal mottos, adding a relatable layer to their public personas.

Liza Koshy appears to discuss The Naked Gun, MJF reveals details about Happy Gilmore 2, and Arden Cho and May Hong together explore the creation of KPop Demon Hunters and its sequel potential. The show's format encourages candidness, with Crowley's gentle questioning allowing guests to open up about both triumphs and challenges, from battling a Bloater on The Last of Us set with Gabriel Luna to the meticulous stunt coordination praised by Jack Quaid for Novocaine.

By focusing on storytelling and shared experiences, Coffee Chats builds a connective thread across the entertainment industry, showing how different projects and careers intersect. The series succeeds in making big stars feel accessible, all while maintaining the casual, caffeine-infused vibe of a coffee shop chat. It serves as both a promotional platform for new releases and an archival piece that captures contemporary Hollywood voices.

With episodes ranging from ten to twenty minutes, it's easily digestible content that appeals to fans eager for deeper dives into their favorite shows and movies. The underlying theme is community-how actors, writers, and directors support each other's work and learn from past collaborations. This is evident in the recurring mentions of mentorship, like Chan's guidance to Wang, or the mutual respect among cast members highlighted in the New Girl stories.

The title Coffee Chats itself signals the show's ethos: unpretentious, engaging, and centered on genuine conversation. As ScreenRant continues to produce episodes, the series solidifies its place as a go-to source for insider perspectives, blending entertainment news with human interest elements. Whether it's Noah Centineo launching the series or future guests yet to be announced, the format remains consistent: a camera, two chairs, a table with coffee cups, and a dialogue that feels like eavesdropping on a friendly catch-up.

This approach resonates in an era where audiences crave authenticity behind polished celebrity images. The show doesn't shy away from lighter topics either-Bryce Dallas Howard's love of hot cocoa or Gabriel Luna's life motto add quirky, memorable touches. In sum, Coffee Chats is more than an interview series; it's a curated space where Hollywood narratives unfold naturally, offering fans a seat at the table





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Screenrant Coffee Chats Interview Series Hollywood Liam Crowley Lamorne Morris Joel Kinnaman Spider-Noir For All Mankind Percy Jackson The Last Of Us Bryce Dallas Howard Behind-The-Scenes

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