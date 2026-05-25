ScreenRant exclusive: First look at George Lucas: The Lost Golden Age documentary

Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming documentary featuring interviews with George Lucas and the people who worked on his most misunderstood era, as well as a clip from the doc and its estimated 2-hour runtime, premiere date, and more.

ScreenRant presents an exclusive first look at George Lucas : The Lost Golden Age, the upcoming documentary exploring the legendary filmmaker's most misunderstood creative period: the decade before the Star Wars prequels, when Lucas was innovating the digital technology that revolutionized modern movie-making.

The documentary focuses on the 1990s, an era of bold and forward-thinking experimentation by George and Lucasfilm that led to the development and release of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Radioland Murders, and the Star Wars Trilogy Special Editions. Producing the documentary are filmmakers Peter Holmstrom and Daniel Noa, the co-hosts of The Young Indy Chroniclers podcast.

The documentary includes clips of the original interviews Holmstrom and Noa conducted with many of the most notable Lucasfilm veterans and industry professionals who were there, including Academy Award-winning sound designer Ben Burtt, screenwriters Jonathan Hales and Gavin Scott, and directors Simon Wincer and Peter MacDonald. George Lucas: The Lost Golden Age is a tribute to the groundbreaking CGI and digital effects seen in the Star Wars prequels, which began with breakthroughs made by Young Indy, and continued in the little-seen Radioland Murders, before Lucas made his controversial changes to the original Star Wars trilogy when the Special Editions were released in 1997





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George Lucas Documentary Star Wars Film Los Angeles Convention Center Star Wars Celebration Star Wars Trilogy Special Editions The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles Radioland Murders Ben Burtt Sound Designer Simon Vincer Peter Macdonald Jonathan Hales Gavin Scott Michael Newell Joel Mcneely

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