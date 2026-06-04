'Screaming into the void' over two data centers in central Utah

Nearly 250 miles from the planned Stratos project, two large data centers are on track for construction in central Utah and a critic said unlike intense backlas

Nearly 250 miles from the planned Stratos project, two large data centers are on track for construction in central Utah — and a critic said, unlike intense backlash in Box Elder County, the Millard County centers have not pinned the public opinion needle.

”Box Elder had a very famous name backing the project,” said Amanda Fahey, of Fillmore.

"We know about just from newspapers, announcements, and being able to attend a meeting Tuesday morning. " "Is it l frustrating to you that there isn't more attention being paid to Millard County? " 2News asked. "Absolutely," Fahey replied.

"It feels that there's just a few of us that are screaming into the void. " Commissioner Bill Wright, who, along with colleagues, approved project areas for the Joule and Creekstone centers, defended the process, saying there had been eight public hearings, and insisted the projects will create its own power and not exceed existing water rights. He acknowledged what a critic of the data centers asserted — that there have been no environmental studies.

”I don't care if they come or not,” Wright said of the facilities.

“I'm not pushing data centers. The reason they're here is they have a right, and they get to exercise that property right.

""At 4,800 feet in Millard County, the environment drives performance," said the Joule website. "Cool, dry air supports the higher cooling efficiency, creating consistent thermal headroom for high-density AI loads. " Joule's site could have more than 30 buildings in the McCornick area between Fillmore and Delta, and it said the project is “Operation Gigawatt aligned” to protect Utah’s natural resources. It reportedly has leased more than 10,000 acres for solar power generation.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared June "Fidelity Month in Utah.

"The declaration has caused controversy, including fromSenator Jen Plumb, who said seeing Pride Month "pThe Antelope Data Center by Pronghorn Development is on the agenda for a potential vote at the Iron County Planning Commission meeting Thursday. There is no pubThe plaza itself has remained closed for months, with no reopening date announced. Multiple lanes were blocked in both directions of I-15 in Lindon after a semitruck rollover.

The Utah Department of Transportation shared on social media that thA man was killed in an e-scooter crash. David Hilifiker, age 52, was riding a seated scooter eastbound on the sidewalk near 4082 West 5415 South just after 12:15





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