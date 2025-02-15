Scream 7 Might Spell Tragedy For Sidney with Stu and Roman's Return

Scream 7 is bringing back two previous Ghostface killers, Stu Macher and Roman Bridger, despite their deaths. This could signal bad news for Sidney Prescott, especially if their return involves visions or flashbacks.

Scream 7 is officially bringing back two previous Ghostface killers, and their return might be bad news for Sidney (Neve Campbell) without retconning their stories. The Scream saga successfully seized the trend of reboots and legacy sequels , starting in 2022 with a fifth movie simply titled Scream. This movie introduced new Final Girls Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), and its success quickly earned it a sequel.

Scream 6 was the first movie without Sidney, and it's now Sam and Tara’s final movie. After Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, Scream 7 was reworked to bring Sidney back as Final Girl. The focus of Scream 7 will be Sidney, her husband Mark (Joel McHale), and their kids, though plot details remain unknown. Now, Scream 7 is also bringing two past (and dead) Ghostface killers back, and, of course, their roles in the story are being kept under wraps. However, given their connection to Sidney, her return, and the family focus of Scream 7, their return might be bad and tragic news for her (and fans of the saga). Scream 7 Is Bringing Stu Macher & Roman Bridger Back (Despite Their Deaths) Two Well-Known Ghostface Killers Are Returning Close The cast of Scream 7 keeps adding more and more names. In addition to Campbell and McHale, Scream 7 will count on the talents of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Isabel May as Sidney’s daughter, along with Ethan Embry, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Anna Camp, and Mark Consuelos in undisclosed roles. Joining them are also Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher and Scott Foley as Roman Bridger. Stu Macher was one of the first Ghostface killers alongside his best friend Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), although, unlike Billy, who had clear reasons to do what he did, Stu only joined him for the thrill of killing. Scream 3 introduced Roman Bridger, a filmmaker directing Stab 3 and the only Ghostface killer to have worked alone. Roman was also revealed to be Sidney’s half-brother and the mastermind behind their mother’s death, as she rejected Roman and he decided to get revenge against her and Sidney. Stu was killed by Sidney at the end of Scream when she dropped a TV on his head, and Roman was killed by Dewey (David Arquette) at the end of Scream 3. Despite their deaths, Stu and Roman are returning in Scream 7, and, at least the latter, will have a small part in it, according to Foley. It’s being theorized that Stu and Roman will return in visions, and while it makes sense, it might also mean that Sidney won’t survive the saga’s final movie. Stu & Roman In Scream 7 Might Tease Sidney’s Death Without Them Being Alive Sidney Might Not Survive Scream 7 Bringing Stu and Roman back from the dead would be a big stretch, but their return can still tease Sidney’s death without them killing her. The only character in the Scream saga who had visions due to an unspecified condition was Sam, who often saw her father, Billy, talking to her and pushing her to embrace her dark side. With Sam gone, there’s no way to believably bring Billy or any other characters through visions, but Stu and Roman could be brought in a different type of vision. Scream 7 could choose a controversial path and decide to kill Sidney, though she surely wouldn’t go without a fight. As Sidney dies, she could have a vision of past Ghostface killers, such as Stu and Roman, who were closest to her. However, following that line, it would make sense to also have Billy and Jill (Emma Roberts) back, as Billy was Sidney’s boyfriend and Jill was her cousin. At the time of writing, no other past Ghostface killers have been announced to return, including Billy, which only makes the mystery of Stu and Roman’s roles even bigger. How Can Scream 7 Bring Stu & Roman Alive Without Undoing Their Deaths? Scream 7 Might Have To Get Creative To Be Believable So far, a vision is the most believable way to bring Stu and Roman back in Scream 7, but there can be other ways to make them part of the story. Scream 7 could include a couple of flashbacks to moments not shown in Scream and Scream 3, thus requiring Lillard and Foley’s returns. For that, de-aging technology would have to be used, which could be quite controversia





SCREAM 7 GHOSTFACE SIDNEY PRESCOTT STU MACHER ROMAN BRIDGER

