Scream 7 Arrives on Paramount+ on May 28, After Underwhelming Critical Response

The latest installment in the Scream franchise, directed by Kevin Williamson, features Neve Campbell back as Sidney Prescott. It revolves around a new Ghostface targeting her daughter. The film has had a strong box office performance but has received mixed critical response.

Scream 7 will arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 28, the streamer confirmed. Scream 7, directed by Kevin Williamson , features Neve Campbell back as Sidney Prescott and revolves around a new Ghostface targeting her daughter.

Made on a budget of $45 million, it has grossed over $213 million worldwide and is the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The response from critics was less strong, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 31%.

However, the film did a strong box office performance and Scream 8 is already confirmed to be in development





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