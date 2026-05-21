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Scream 7 Arrives on Paramount+ on May 28, After Underwhelming Critical Response

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Scream 7 Arrives on Paramount+ on May 28, After Underwhelming Critical Response
ScreamScream 7Ghostface
📆5/21/2026 2:18 PM
📰screenrant
17 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 45% · Publisher: 94%

The latest installment in the Scream franchise, directed by Kevin Williamson, features Neve Campbell back as Sidney Prescott. It revolves around a new Ghostface targeting her daughter. The film has had a strong box office performance but has received mixed critical response.

Scream 7 will arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 28, the streamer confirmed. Scream 7, directed by Kevin Williamson , features Neve Campbell back as Sidney Prescott and revolves around a new Ghostface targeting her daughter.

Made on a budget of $45 million, it has grossed over $213 million worldwide and is the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The response from critics was less strong, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 31%.

However, the film did a strong box office performance and Scream 8 is already confirmed to be in development

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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